Release Date, Cast And More

Spoilers ahead for Wednesday Season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 may be over, but the third season of the Jenna Ortega-led series is just getting started. The nail-biting Season 2, Part 2 finale laid the groundwork for Season 3, teasing several storylines for characters like Enid, Tyler, Wednesday and her mysterious Aunt Ophelia.

Wednesday and Uncle Fester will be spending the summer tracking down Enid, who has fully transformed into an Alpha werewolf. Tyler accepts help from Professor Capri after losing his mother, Francoise. But the most surprising twist heading into Season 3 is that Aunt Ophelia is actually alive. She’s being held in Grandmama’s basement — and she’s also writing a very disturbing message about Wednesday on the wall.

Earlier in Part 1, viewers learned that Wednesday’s Aunt Ophelia, who has been missing for two decades, shares the same psychic abilities as her. Grandmama sent her daughter away to Willow Hill after she lost control of her abilities, despite Morticia’s attempts to stop it. It turns out that Grandmama has been keeping her locked away all this time. Now that Morticia has gifted Wednesday Aunt Ophelia’s journal, she’ll finally learn more about her long-lost aunt and fellow Raven.

Here’s everything to know about Wednesday Season 3, including the latest on its renewal status, plot details, which cast members could return, and, most importantly, when it could be released.

Is Wednesday Returning For Season 3?

Yes! Netflix confirmed that Wednesday was renewed for a third season on July 23, 2025, a few weeks before the premiere of Season 2, Part 1.

“Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” co-showrunner and co-creator Alfred Gough told Netflix’s Tudum. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Co-showrunner Miles Millar teased that in the third chapter, “We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets.”

What Will Wednesday Season 3 Be About?

The next season of Wednesday will likely continue after the Season 2 finale, which saw the Addams family defeat Isaac Night (aka Slurp) and save Pugsley. François Galpin is also dead, leaving Tyler alone again without a parental figure. Professor Capri says she can help Tyler be part of a pack that transcends the need for a single master.

Meanwhile, Enid is stuck as an Alpha werewolf after transforming during a full moon to save Wednesday’s life. Wednesday promised Enid that she would go after her, so she’ll be spending the summer tracking Enid down in Canada alongside her Uncle Fester. “Fans should be very worried for Enid,” Millar warned to Tudum. “We’re certainly worried for Enid.” He continued, “It’s a big deal for Enid and getting out of this is going to be difficult.”

At the end of Season 2, Morticia gifts Wednesday Aunt Ophelia’s journal as the first step to repair their relationship. While reading an entry, Wednesday receives a vision of Ophelia, who is very much alive and imprisoned in a dark room. The next scene shows that Ophelia is actually locked in the basement of Grandmama’s mansion. When Grandmama opens the door to Ophelia’s chamber, Ophelia’s writing an ominous message on the wall: “Wednesday must die.”

Wednesday’s long-lost Aunt Ophelia will have a greater role to play in Season 3, the co-creators confirmed. But will Ophelia be a friend to Wednesday, or an enemy?

“It’s going to be really interesting to see if Morticia’s concerns are realized,” Millar continued. “Ophelia has been gone a long time. It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life, and a lot of unanswered questions. The re-emergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb.”

Who Will Be In The Wednesday Season 3 Cast?

Although the Wednesday Season 3 cast hasn’t been officially confirmed, the entire Addams family will likely return, along with many Nevermore students and staff.

We probably won’t see characters like Judy Spannegel, Professor Orloff, Principal Barry Dort, François Galpin, and Isaac Night/Slurp, as they were killed off in Season 2, Part 2. (Of course, they could still appear in flashbacks or as ghosts, similar to Professor Weems.)

Here are the cast members who could return for Season 3 based on how Season 2 ends.

When Is Wednesday Season 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

There was nearly a three-year gap between the release of Wednesday Season 1 and Season 2, due to the now-resolved Hollywood strikes. Fortunately, the wait for new episodes this time should be much shorter.

If production for Wednesday Season 3 begins in early 2026, fans can expect new episodes to premiere on Netflix around mid-to-late 2027. Wednesday Season 3 will likely also follow a multi-part release schedule, which is the treatment for the streamer’s most popular shows.

Stay tuned to learn more.

All episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.