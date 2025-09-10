Remi Tech Ushers in a New Era of Compliant Stablecoin Settlement -- Empowering Traditional Finance and Compliant Web3 with Next-Gen Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remi Technology, a pioneer in compliant digital finance solutions, today launched the Remi Global Stablecoin Clearing System—a first-of-its-kind infrastructure integrating banking-grade settlement with built-in AML/CFT and RegTech capabilities. This breakthrough redefines cross-border finance by merging stablecoin efficiency with regulatory certainty for banks, financial institutions, and Web3 enterprises.
A New Standard for Compliant Digital Finance
The Remi System delivers a regulation-ready framework for stablecoin issuance, trading, and settlement, addressing critical pain points in global payments:
Remi Tech's RegTech innovation delivers a unified on-chain/off-chain KYC infrastructure, complemented by three dedicated regulatory dashboards: Real-Time Screening, AML, and Operational Monitoring. These provide regulators with real-time data access and advanced monitoring capabilities.
By combining FinTech with RegTech in one KYC framework, Remi eliminates the speed-compliance trade-off, enabling secure and efficient inter-institutional transactions. It also delivers real-time insights to monetary policymakers via regulatory dashboards.
The system includes a dedicated module to help central banks monitor key stablecoin metrics—such as interest rates, M0, M2, and exchange rates—across onshore and offshore markets. It allows authorities to assess impacts on monetary policy transmission and prevent sharp rate fluctuations in interest and exchange rates.
Remi's solution also features:
Industry Firsts: Why Remi Stands Apart
About Remi Technology
Remi Technology is a Singapore-based fintech company that delivers stablecoin clearing and settlement infrastructures for banks and financial institutions worldwide. Find us at www.remitech.ai or www.linkedin.com/company/remi-tech.
