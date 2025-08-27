Remittix, Bitcoin Swift & Maxi Doge: Diverse Presales, Shared Growth Potential

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/27 00:01
Waves
WAVES$1.2054+1.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05758-3.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10177+4.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319+1.15%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21703-0.33%
bitcoin-swift (2)

The post Remittix, Bitcoin Swift & Maxi Doge: Diverse Presales, Shared Growth Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto investors are spoiled for choice this summer. Remittix (RTX) is drawing attention with its PayFi model for low-cost global transfers and real-time FX conversion. Maxi Doge is making waves as a meme token driven by powerful social momentum and huge community activity. And then there is Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), which has already raised more than $1.3 million in its presale and just announced an early launch on August 30. With less than three days remaining in the final stage, BTC3 is offering massive programmable rewards and bonus events that set it apart from anything else on the market currently.

Remittix, Maxi Doge, and BTC3: Different Paths, Shared Excitement

Remittix is betting on adoption. With a mobile-first wallet, its success will hinge on execution milestones such as partner integrations and liquidity depth. Investors see upside if these milestones are delivered, and its PayFi niche is an underserved but promising corner of the crypto market. Maxi Doge represents the opposite end of the spectrum. Community energy, whale flows, and constant headlines power its value. Its volatility excites traders who thrive on big swings. 

But Bitcoin Swift has stolen the spotlight by delivering financial rewards today. With over 5,500 registered users, a stage price of $7, and PoY payouts distributed every phase, BTC3 is providing tangible returns in real-time. That makes it far more compelling to investors looking for immediate opportunities.

Bitcoin Swift: Technology Meets Security

BTC3 is designed as a complete decentralized financial operating system. It integrates programmable Proof-of-Yield rewards, AI-driven smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy, and decentralized identity. This ensures compliance readiness and privacy at the same time. BTC3 begins on Solana for low fees and scalability, before migrating to its own blockchain in 2026. Audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, along with KYC verification, give investors confidence that the project is transparent and secure.

bitcoin-swift

Final Presale Stage: 3 Days Left

The urgency could not be higher. We are now in Stage 7, the last presale phase before launch, and only three days remain. Key details:

  • Over 5,500 community members
  • $1.3 million+ raised
  • Current stage price $7
  • Phase 6 has already paid 166% staking rewards
  • Final stage APY increased to 300%
  • Launch date locked for August 30
  • Referral program pays 25% to both sides

Because the hardcap was hit, BTC3 has launched the Everything Must Go Bonus Event, rewarding the fastest 130 investors:

  • Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus
  • Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus
  • Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus
  • Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus

For example, Tier 2 at $3,000 grows into $5,250 in tokens before launch. At $15 post-launch, that becomes $11,250. Tier 4 at $10,000 grows into $40,000 in tokens with the 300% bonus, which could be worth $60,000 post-launch. These numbers show why investors are rushing to join before the door closes.

Tokenomics and Roadmap

BTC3 has a total supply of 45,000,000 tokens. Allocation is community-focused:

  • 50% (22.5M) reserved for PoY programmable rewards
  • 30% (13.5M) allocated to presale
  • 15% (6.75M) for liquidity pools
  • 5% (2.25M) for team and reserves

The roadmap lays out an aggressive growth plan:

  • Q3–Q4 2025: Presale launch, Solana deployment, PoY distributions
  • Q1 2026: AI contract engine with reinforcement learning agents
  • Q2 2026: zk-ledger, shielded DeFi beta, zkLogin rollout
  • Q3 2026: Full governance release with AI voting simulator
  • Q4 2026: BTC3 mainnet launch, BTC3E stablecoin release, institutional onboarding

Influencers Driving Buzz

bitcoin-presale

The hype is fueled by influencers breaking down BTC3’s potential:

  • Crypto Show praised its AI governance and presale payouts.
  • Bull Run Angel explained how BTC3’s PoY rewards and tokenomics are game-changers.
  • Token Galaxy highlighted its launch on Solana and scalability advantages.

For instant updates, the team posts actively on X, where the community is buzzing with anticipation.

Conclusion: The Standout Choice

Remittix has adoption potential. Maxi Doge has social firepower. But Bitcoin Swift is combining transparency, advanced technology, strong tokenomics, and a clear roadmap. With 300% APY in the final stage, massive bonus tiers, and a confirmed early launch on August 30, BTC3 is delivering immediate and long-term rewards. The final chance to buy at $7 is here, and those who hesitate could miss the biggest presale event of the year.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo

Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo

rom the vantage point of seven years across exchanges, media, and infrastructure in this space, you learn to recognize patterns. The technology evolves, the narratives shift, but the cycles of human greed remain remarkably consistent. We are currently in a cycle dominated by celebrity-endorsed memecoins, a frothy, dangerous casino that promises generational wealth but often delivers systemic exploitation. And if you’ve been on the losing end, you’ve likely contributed to the profits of operators who have mastered this new, predatory playbook. To understand this system, we need to look no further than the on-chain trail of Hayden Davis, also known as Kelsier of Kelsier Ventures. His alleged activities provide a perfect blueprint for how insiders weaponize hype, manipulate nascent markets, and drain liquidity, leaving retail investors as the final bagholders. This isn’t just about one person; it’s about a repeatable model that betrays the first principles of&nbsp;Web3. The Anatomy of the&nbsp;Hunt The playbook is both simple and devastatingly effective. It has three core&nbsp;phases: Infiltration and Pre-Positioning: The operator gains proximity to a major cultural figure — a politician, a musician, a celebrity. Before any public announcement, a network of insider wallets acquires a significant portion of the token supply at virtually zero cost. This is the critical, unseen setup. We saw this with the $MELANIA token, where Davis himself admitted to shaping the launch strategy, while on-chain data later revealed a cohort of wallets loading up moments before the public&nbsp;could. Manufacturing Legitimacy and Hype: The token is launched, wrapped in the borrowed credibility of the celebrity. In the case of the $LIBRA token, linked to Argentine President Javier Milei, Davis went as far as positioning himself as a “blockchain and AI advisor” to the president. This creates a powerful narrative that overrides traditional due diligence. Retail investors see a famous name and rush in, creating the parabolic price surge the insiders were waiting&nbsp;for. The Exit: As public buying reaches a fever pitch, the insiders execute their exit with brutal precision. They dump their pre-mined tokens into the market, crashing the price. In the most egregious cases, like the $LIBRA collapse where the market cap bled $4.6 billion in six hours, the team goes a step further by pulling tens of millions in USDC and SOL directly from the liquidity pool. The game is over. Insiders walk away with fortunes; the public is left with a worthless asset and a painful&nbsp;lesson. The Cycle Continues This is not a historical account. The cycle is accelerating. The latest analysis from on-chain forensics platform Bubblemaps suggests the same operator may have just run this playbook on the $YZY token, launched by Kanye West, to the tune of a $12 million profit in a single&nbsp;night. The names change, but the mechanics remain the same. A celebrity’s cultural capital is converted into market hype, which is then systematically drained by insiders who were positioned from the&nbsp;start. A Betrayal of First Principles What makes this cycle so corrosive is that it uses the very tools of Web3 — decentralized exchanges, permissionless token creation, and public ledgers — to perpetrate the oldest forms of financial manipulation. The promise of Web3 was to create fairer, more transparent systems. Instead, in the memecoin arena, transparency has merely given us a clearer view of the crime after it has occurred. As an industry, we must decide what we want to be. Will we continue to celebrate these short-term, extractive cycles, or will we build systems resilient to them? Until we prioritize sustainable value over manufactured hype, the playbook will be run again and again. The only question is who the next celebrity will be, and how many more retail investors will become their exit liquidity. Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002953-14.43%
Partager
Medium2025/08/26 23:43
Partager
Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

A routine contract rule adjustment by Binance accidentally exposed the most vulnerable pimple in the crypto market.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03927-0.05%
Partager
PANews2025/04/02 09:25
Partager
Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets

Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets

The Fed's independence is under threat, raising inflation concerns. Cryptocurrency markets react to Cook's dismissal and inflation fears. Continue Reading:Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets The post Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419+0.56%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.06462+2.19%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.014215-7.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 23:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Solana Price Could Surge 55% After $8B Manager’s Bold Stablecoin Forecast