Remittix Gains Buzz While Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Captures Forward-Looking Holders

Remittix (RTX) is making headlines as it develops a PayFi solution for cross-border payments and real-time foreign exchange conversions, backed by early community funding and an ambitious roadmap that includes wallet integrations and exchange listings. Still, execution milestones remain crucial, and the market is closely watching.

At the same time, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is rewriting the script for presales. Having already raised more than $1.3 million, BTC3 has officially announced an early launch on August 30, with bonus rewards for participants who act before the final countdown ends. That early launch announcement shocked the market in the best way possible, proving BTC3 is ready to deliver faster than expected.

Remittix and BTC3 in Focus

Remittix offers upside potential if it successfully delivers its wallet milestones, fiat integrations, and depth of liquidity. Traders view RTX as a project that could follow the same adoption path. But BTC3 is already paying out results today. With over 5,500 registered users and programmable staking rewards at every stage, Bitcoin Swift is rewarding participants long before launch. The presale has now reached Stage 7 with tokens priced at $7, creating a rare mix of real payouts and long-term upside.

Bitcoin Swift: The Engine of the Next Era

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is not just another cryptocurrency. It is designed as a defi operating system. By combining programmable Proof-of-Yield, AI-driven smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy, and decentralized identity, BTC3 is one of the most advanced projects on the market. Its launch on Solana ensures blazing-fast transactions and low fees under $0.01, before transitioning to its own blockchain in 2026. Transparency has been a top priority, backed by a Cyberscope audit, Solidproof audit, Spywolf audit, and KYC verification. These measures prove BTC3 is fully secure and compliant.

Tokenomics Designed for Growth

BTC3 has a total supply of 45,000,000 tokens. Its allocation is deliberately structured to maximize rewards for the community:

50% (22.5M) for PoY programmable rewards

30% (13.5M) for presale buyers

15% (6.75M) for liquidity pools

5% (2.25M) for team and reserves

This distribution ensures that most tokens are aimed directly at rewarding early participants and supporting long-term liquidity, instead of being locked away for insiders.

Final Presale Stage: 3 Days Until Launch

Stage 7 is now live, marking the final stage before launch. With less than three days remaining, urgency is at an all-time high:

Over 5,500 participants registered

More than $1.3 million raised

Stage price $7

Phase 6 already delivered 166% staking rewards

Final APY boosted to 300%

Launch date confirmed for August 30

Referral program is active at 25% for both parties

To celebrate hitting the hardcap, BTC3 launched the Everything Must Go Bonus Event, available to the fastest 130 buyers:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus

Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus

Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus

BTC3E: The Stablecoin Revolution

Another major pillar of the ecosystem is BTC3E, a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by BTC3. Users lock BTC3 in smart contracts with a collateral ratio of over 150%, and AI-powered oracles continuously monitor real-time prices. If collateral falls below threshold, automated liquidation ensures the system remains solvent. Governance can adjust stability fees and liquidation penalties, giving BTC3E resilience in all conditions. This stablecoin is designed to become the backbone of everyday transactions within the ecosystem, offering stability, compliance, and real-world adoption potential.

Influencers Add Fuel

Influencers are amplifying the buzz. Crypto Show praised BTC3’s AI governance and its strong presale design. Token Galaxy explained how the PoY model and tokenomics are reshaping presale rewards. Their detailed reviews show why so many in the crypto community believe BTC3 is different from anything else on the market. For real-time updates, the project is highly active on X, where momentum continues to build.

Conclusion: The Clear Standout

Remittix is building an ambitious PayFi product, but its success depends on execution. BTC3, on the other hand, is delivering rewards today, backed by strong tokenomics, the BTC3E stablecoin, audits, and a transparent roadmap. With less than three days until the August 30 launch, and with 300% APY plus huge presale bonuses, Bitcoin Swift is the clear standout opportunity.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.