Remittix Is Called The New Ripple after XRP Price Tops $3 again

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/23 01:00
XRP price has topped $3 again, and surprisingly, instead of increased Inflows, investors are diversifying. On-chain data revealed that institutional investors and whales are shifting capital from Ripple (XRP) and investing in an emerging PayFi solution called Remittix (RTX).

Remittix (RTX) is stealing Ripple’s investors, with its mission of rewriting the payment utility narrative, threatening XRP’s dominance.

While the smart investors made their decisions, the newbies are asking if Remittix can eclipse XRP price. Well, let’s analyse.

Ripple (XRP) The Payment Token That’s Lost Its Spice

The Ripple ecosystem has recently seen renewed interest and optimism, which stems from its expanding cross-border payment and partnerships.

A few months ago, the GENIUS ACT Bill was passed in the United States. This act will offer legal certainty to stablecoin issuers like Ripple and position its RLUSD stablecoin for regulated rollout. Ripple has also applied for a banking license in the United States, which is currently under review. There are also rumors about a possible XRP ETF approval in the coming months.

With RLUSD infusion into the Ripple blockchain and ecosystem, and ETF approval, XRP price would benefit from increased usage in FX swaps, settlement rails, and institutional flows.

Despite the promising outlook for XRP, investors are shifting capital because of its limited potential. XRP is an established token with a $178 billion market cap, and a sudden price surge is impossible; the best it can offer is modest gains.

Instead of settling for modest gains, investors are rotating into Remittix (RTX), which investors dubbed “XRP 2.0” as it’s set to deliver the XRP price surge of 2021.

Remittix (RTX), The ‘XRP 2.0’ Set To Threaten Ripple’s Dominance

While Ripple (XRP) focuses on institutional-level transactions, Remittix focuses on facilitating daily and retail transactions. Remittix (RTX) facilitates crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries and supports over 40 cryptocurrencies.

It leverages local payment networks and blockchain technology to bridge a $19 trillion payment gap between local businesses and cryptocurrency holders. Remittix also has APIs designed to help merchants and freelancers process crypto payments seamlessly.

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • Remittix offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee’s presale purchase in USDT.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

