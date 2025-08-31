Render Network Unveils ‘Submerge: Beyond the Render’ at ARTECHOUSE

Timothy Morano
Aug 31, 2025 11:20

Render Network introduces ‘Submerge: Beyond the Render,’ an 18K immersive digital exhibition at ARTECHOUSE, featuring works from leading visual and digital artists.





Render Network has announced its latest digital exhibition, ‘Submerge: Beyond the Render,’ set to be hosted at ARTECHOUSE. This groundbreaking showcase promises to be the most extensive collection of immersive experiences ever presented, transforming the venue into a next-generation digital canvas. According to Render Network, the exhibition will feature visionary works in 18K resolution from a diverse array of global artists who are at the forefront of creativity and technology.

Featured Artists and Works

The exhibition lineup includes prominent visual artists from Coachella 2025 such as Zedd, David Ariew, and Chelsea Evenstar. Additionally, the collection will spotlight surrealist pioneers like FVCKRENDER and Maciej Kuciara, alongside cultural innovators Emily Yang, Gavin Shapiro, Josh Pierce, and Blake Kathryn. The exhibition aims to unite today’s leading digital creators in a breathtaking immersive setting.

Notable contributions also come from Creative at Apple Woosung Kang, India’s top NFT artist Amrit Pal Singh, award-winning director Saad Moosajee, and filmmaker collective Will Selviz and Manuel Sainsily. Other contributors include French abstract artist Malaavidaaa, generative pioneer MHX, and viral 3D artist Jess Wiseman.

Exploring AI and Decentralized Infrastructure

In addition to the exhibition, Render Network has been engaged in significant discussions around AI and decentralized infrastructure. A recent session titled ‘AI Slop is Everywhere’ explored the challenges of mass-generated low-value content and the potential for decentralized computing to enhance quality and creativity in AI. This conversation was part of a larger series examining the shift from cloud monopolies to open infrastructure, highlighting how idle GPUs can be leveraged to support AI scalability.

Community and Future Initiatives

The Render Network community continues to expand with initiatives like the Render Royale contest, welcoming new artists and showcasing innovative works. The network also powers projects such as the release animation for Pudgy Penguins’ new mobile game, demonstrating its role in the evolving landscape of digital art and technology.

Board member Dr. Jones recently discussed the future of AI and decentralized infrastructure on FintechTV, emphasizing the growing demand for compute resources and the benefits of utilizing idle GPUs through the Render Network. This ongoing dialogue reflects the network’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the digital space.

