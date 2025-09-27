The post RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 26, 2025 05:35 Explore the latest developments from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, including AI advancements, immersive exhibits, and hardware upgrades in rendering technology. In recent weeks, the creative and tech worlds have been abuzz with updates from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, marking significant advancements in rendering technology and digital art. These events have showcased innovations and collaborations that are setting new standards for creators globally, according to Render Network. RenderCon 2026: A Future-Focused Gathering Scheduled to return on April 16th and 17th, 2026, RenderCon is poised to bring together creators from various fields, including art, technology, and media. The event promises to continue its legacy of fostering innovation and collaboration among visionaries. BlenderCon 2025: Unveiling New Tools During BlenderCon 2025, Render Network’s founder Jules Urbach introduced the beta launch of OTOY.ai, a platform offering over 700 AI models optimized for consumer GPUs. This development aims to make high-scale computing more accessible, enabling artists and researchers to leverage cutting-edge AI models on decentralized networks. Immersive Experiences: SUBMERGE at Artechouse NYC SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render has transformed Artechouse NYC into an 18K immersive art experience, open until December 14th. This exhibition, powered by Render Network, features works from 16 digital artists, creating unique worlds that merge storytelling, technology, and scale. Motion Plus Design in Seoul On September 27th, Seoul will host Motion Plus Design, a gathering of the world’s leading motion graphic artists. This event promises insights into how top designers are pushing the boundaries of motion graphics. Render Network’s Technological Advancements The Render Network has announced hardware upgrades, including support for NVIDIA 50-Series Blackwell GPUs and a new 32GB VRAM option for Tier 2 jobs. These enhancements aim to boost rendering performance, especially for complex projects requiring high… The post RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 26, 2025 05:35 Explore the latest developments from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, including AI advancements, immersive exhibits, and hardware upgrades in rendering technology. In recent weeks, the creative and tech worlds have been abuzz with updates from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, marking significant advancements in rendering technology and digital art. These events have showcased innovations and collaborations that are setting new standards for creators globally, according to Render Network. RenderCon 2026: A Future-Focused Gathering Scheduled to return on April 16th and 17th, 2026, RenderCon is poised to bring together creators from various fields, including art, technology, and media. The event promises to continue its legacy of fostering innovation and collaboration among visionaries. BlenderCon 2025: Unveiling New Tools During BlenderCon 2025, Render Network’s founder Jules Urbach introduced the beta launch of OTOY.ai, a platform offering over 700 AI models optimized for consumer GPUs. This development aims to make high-scale computing more accessible, enabling artists and researchers to leverage cutting-edge AI models on decentralized networks. Immersive Experiences: SUBMERGE at Artechouse NYC SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render has transformed Artechouse NYC into an 18K immersive art experience, open until December 14th. This exhibition, powered by Render Network, features works from 16 digital artists, creating unique worlds that merge storytelling, technology, and scale. Motion Plus Design in Seoul On September 27th, Seoul will host Motion Plus Design, a gathering of the world’s leading motion graphic artists. This event promises insights into how top designers are pushing the boundaries of motion graphics. Render Network’s Technological Advancements The Render Network has announced hardware upgrades, including support for NVIDIA 50-Series Blackwell GPUs and a new 32GB VRAM option for Tier 2 jobs. These enhancements aim to boost rendering performance, especially for complex projects requiring high…

RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations

2025/09/27 13:16
Rongchai Wang
Sep 26, 2025 05:35

Explore the latest developments from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, including AI advancements, immersive exhibits, and hardware upgrades in rendering technology.





In recent weeks, the creative and tech worlds have been abuzz with updates from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, marking significant advancements in rendering technology and digital art. These events have showcased innovations and collaborations that are setting new standards for creators globally, according to Render Network.

RenderCon 2026: A Future-Focused Gathering

Scheduled to return on April 16th and 17th, 2026, RenderCon is poised to bring together creators from various fields, including art, technology, and media. The event promises to continue its legacy of fostering innovation and collaboration among visionaries.

BlenderCon 2025: Unveiling New Tools

During BlenderCon 2025, Render Network’s founder Jules Urbach introduced the beta launch of OTOY.ai, a platform offering over 700 AI models optimized for consumer GPUs. This development aims to make high-scale computing more accessible, enabling artists and researchers to leverage cutting-edge AI models on decentralized networks.

Immersive Experiences: SUBMERGE at Artechouse NYC

SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render has transformed Artechouse NYC into an 18K immersive art experience, open until December 14th. This exhibition, powered by Render Network, features works from 16 digital artists, creating unique worlds that merge storytelling, technology, and scale.

Motion Plus Design in Seoul

On September 27th, Seoul will host Motion Plus Design, a gathering of the world’s leading motion graphic artists. This event promises insights into how top designers are pushing the boundaries of motion graphics.

Render Network’s Technological Advancements

The Render Network has announced hardware upgrades, including support for NVIDIA 50-Series Blackwell GPUs and a new 32GB VRAM option for Tier 2 jobs. These enhancements aim to boost rendering performance, especially for complex projects requiring high memory capacity.

Emmy-Winning White Rabbit Experience

Following its Emmy win for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming, the interactive anime series White Rabbit has been adapted into an immersive experience at Artechouse. This adaptation offers a unique blend of narrative and technology, powered by Render Network.

These developments underscore the dynamic changes and opportunities within the digital creation landscape, affirming the pivotal role of events like RenderCon and BlenderCon in shaping the future of rendering and digital art.

