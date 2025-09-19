The post Report: Argentina Surges Past Brazil as Crypto Adoption Haven in Latin America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sherlock Communications, a Latam‑focused firm, said Argentina has consolidated itself as a leader in crypto regulation and adoption in the region over Brazil. While Brazil has a larger crypto market, the firm says Argentina is one of the Latam’s most active crypto‑receiving nations. Sherlock Communications’ Latam Report Highlights Crypto Adoption Advancements in Argentina Latin America […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-argentina-surges-past-brazil-as-crypto-adoption-haven-in-latin-america/ The post Report: Argentina Surges Past Brazil as Crypto Adoption Haven in Latin America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sherlock Communications, a Latam‑focused firm, said Argentina has consolidated itself as a leader in crypto regulation and adoption in the region over Brazil. While Brazil has a larger crypto market, the firm says Argentina is one of the Latam’s most active crypto‑receiving nations. Sherlock Communications’ Latam Report Highlights Crypto Adoption Advancements in Argentina Latin America […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-argentina-surges-past-brazil-as-crypto-adoption-haven-in-latin-america/