Report: Businesses are absorbing Bitcoin at four times the rate miners are producing it

Par : PANews
2025/09/01 07:21
PANews reported on September 1st, according to Cointelegraph, that a report from Bitcoin financial services company River indicated that private and public companies are absorbing Bitcoin at a rate nearly four times faster than miners are producing new coins. River stated that these companies, including publicly listed Bitcoin asset reserve companies and traditional or private companies, purchased a total of 1,755 Bitcoins per day in 2025. Data shows that in 2025, ETFs and other investment vehicles purchased an additional 1,430 Bitcoins per day, while governments purchased approximately 39 Bitcoins per day.

Bitcoin miners produce an average of approximately 450 new bitcoins per day. If exchange reserves continue to decline and institutions continue to hold their bitcoins, a supply shock could occur. Analysts are still speculating on the likelihood and potential impact of such a supply shock, but some predict it would be a positive catalyst for Bitcoin's price. Furthermore, River reported that the Bitcoin Reserve Company purchased 159,107 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing the total amount of bitcoin held by the company to approximately 1.3 million.

