Report: Ethereum becomes Wall Street's blockchain infrastructure, with institutions accelerating their adoption

PANews reported on September 17th that Etherealize recently released a report stating that the global financial system is accelerating its transition to blockchain. Major institutions such as BlackRock , JPMorgan , and Fidelity have tokenized and settled billions of dollars in assets on Ethereum. Regulatory frameworks such as the US GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act, and the EU MiCA , are gradually being implemented to ensure compliance. The report noted that Ethereum, due to its security, decentralization, and ecosystem maturity, has become the preferred choice for institutional financial infrastructure. Currently, over 80% of on-chain real-world assets and 62% of stablecoin trading volume are within the Ethereum ecosystem.
