Report: Latin American developers prefer Ethereum and Polygon over new blockchains

PANews reported on September 11th, according to Cointelegraph, that a report from consulting firm Sherlock Communications indicates that the Latin American developer community is increasingly favoring development within established blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum and Polygon, rather than launching new base-layer protocols. The study, which included qualitative feedback from 85 developers in Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil, and Peru, revealed that developers in the region prioritize transparency, coordination, and compliance. They prefer intuitive tools, comprehensive documentation, and a proven track record, making networks like Ethereum and Polygon a good fit. On-chain data analysis in the report supports this trend. Researchers analyzed 697,000 blockchain transactions associated with Latin American wallets and found that Ethereum accounted for over 75% of transactions marked in the region between June 2024 and June 2025. Meanwhile, Polygon accounted for 11% of total activity during the same period. Polygon's adoption in the region continues to rise, with its activity nearly doubling to 20% in June 2025.