Report: Stablecoin Exchange Reserves at All-Time High as Capital Inflow Slows

A new divide in crypto liquidity is taking shape as stablecoin exchange reserves climb to unprecedented levels even while market capitalization growth cools, according to a new report from Cryptoquant’s analysts. Stablecoin Exchange Reserves Climb to $68B Onchain analytics firm, Cryptoquant, and data from cryptoquant.com, highlight that stablecoin exchange reserves have hit a record $68 […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-stablecoin-exchange-reserves-at-all-time-high-as-capital-inflow-slows/

PANews reported on August 30th that Solana's treasury company, DeFi Development Corp. (ticker: DFDV), is expanding overseas and entering the UK market through the establishment of a new subsidiary. DFDV UK, the company, claims to be "the UK's first public treasury company dedicated to Solana." The company was formed through the acquisition of Cykel AI, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CYK.L. DeFi Development Corp. stated that it holds approximately 45% of the company's equity, with the remainder comprised of "local management and board members." The acquisition was executed by a group of "investors."
PANews reported on August 30th that Elon Musk's personal attorney, Alex Shapiro, has been listed as chairman of the Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool (DAT), citing anonymous sources. The source stated that investors are receiving pitches from a company called Dogecoin Pool (DAT) that will invest in the token. The company plans to raise at least $200 million. Details regarding the structure and launch timing of the public investment vehicle have not yet been released. Sources revealed that House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate entity, has approved the fund, becoming the "official" investment vehicle for Dogecoin—a practice the fund has also employed with other cryptocurrency foundations to enhance their projects' legitimacy. Launched by the Dogecoin Foundation in early 2025, the Miami-based House of Doge is responsible for developing and promoting the popular memecoin.
PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, James Fickel, once the largest ETH/BTC bull, transferred 39,800 ETH (US$172 million) to Coinbase Prime four hours ago. He lost 20,600 ETH last year due to his long ETH/BTC position. At the current ETH price, this is worth US$90 million. James Fickel currently holds 57,000 ETH (US$249 million) in his Coinbase Prime custodial wallet.
