Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 01:23
World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, is pitching investors on creating a $1.5 billion publicly traded company to hold its cryptocurrency tokens.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is reportedly advancing plans to form a public entity holding its WLFI tokens, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in funding, according to Bloomberg sources familiar with the private talks. Bloomberg’s Ryan Weeks, Olga Kharif, and Muyao Shen say big-money tech and crypto investors have been approached as discussions progress rapidly. The company previously launched a dollar-backed stablecoin and announced a crypto-lending app; its WLFI token, initially non-transferable, will become tradable. This move taps into a boom in corporate bitcoin and alternative digital-asset treasury firms. Since the election, Trump has advocated several crypto-friendly policies. Weeks’, Kharif’s, and Shen’s report further noted that when contacted, a World Liberty Financial spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
