Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company

World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, is pitching investors on creating a $1.5 billion publicly traded company to hold its cryptocurrency tokens.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is reportedly advancing plans to form a public entity holding its WLFI tokens, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in funding, according to Bloomberg sources familiar with the private talks. Bloomberg’s Ryan Weeks, Olga Kharif, and Muyao Shen say big-money tech and crypto investors have been approached as discussions progress rapidly. The company previously launched a dollar-backed stablecoin and announced a crypto-lending app; its WLFI token, initially non-transferable, will become tradable. This move taps into a boom in corporate bitcoin and alternative digital-asset treasury firms. Since the election, Trump has advocated several crypto-friendly policies. Weeks’, Kharif’s, and Shen’s report further noted that when contacted, a World Liberty Financial spokesperson did not comment on the matter.