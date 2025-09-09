Republic and Incentiv Partner to Simplify and Reward Web3 Participation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:34
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01273-1.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016443-3.26%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4445+1.32%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001119-6.82%

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire

Republic today announced a strategic partnership with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to make Web3 simple, accessible, and rewarding for all participants. Building on Republic Advisory’s track record with projects such as Avalanche and Supra, the partnership through Republic Research strengthens Incentiv’s mission to deliver a blockchain where every contribution is recognized and rewarded.

Incentiv combines Advanced Account Abstraction, integrated at the protocol level, with a regenerative economic model that redistributes value transparently across miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users. This architecture eliminates many of the technical barriers that have slowed mainstream blockchain adoption while ensuring that participation is rewarded based on verifiable contributions.

“We’ve worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose,” said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic. “They’re not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They’re building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience.”

The Incentiv network introduces features such as:

– Passkey log-ins

– Wallet recovery

– Bundled transactions

– Unified Token fee payments

– TransferGate transaction rules

At its core is the Incentiv+ Engine, which powers a unified reward pool that allocates value to all key stakeholders according to measurable impact. This system creates a self-reinforcing flywheel where network activity drives rewards, which in turn incentivizes further engagement and innovation.

For Incentiv, the partnership with Republic provides strategic guidance and access to Republic’s global ecosystem, which has deployed more than $2.6 billion across 150 countries. Together, the two teams aim to accelerate the adoption of a blockchain model designed for everyday users, developers, and communities worldwide.

“This partnership is about unlocking what blockchain was always meant to do, create real value for real people, not just early insiders,” said Arben Kane, Co-founder of Incentiv. “Republic knows how to scale projects with purpose. Together, we are building infrastructure that makes participation meaningful, rewards every contribution, and removes the complexity that has held people back. Incentiv is not just another blockchain, it is a smarter way to build digital economies that include more people from the start.”

The Incentiv public testnet has already onboarded over 1.3 million wallets, demonstrating strong early adoption of its rewards-driven model. With mainnet and a token generation event forthcoming, Incentiv and Republic are positioned to shape a fairer, more inclusive Web3 ecosystem.

About Republic

Republic accelerates the growth of Web3 by supporting the industry’s most ambitious projects and investors. Its global platform spans token offerings, institutional crypto funds, and advisory services, helping projects scale from early-stage ideas to mature ecosystems. With more than $2.6 billion raised across 150 countries, Republic is a leader in building the future of digital finance.

About Incentiv

Incentiv is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to make Web3 as natural and rewarding as today’s best internet experiences. Through Advanced Account Abstraction and the Incentiv+ Engine, the network simplifies user onboarding, aligns incentives, and ensures that all stakeholders are compensated for their contributions. Incentiv’s vision is to build a sustainable, contribution-driven economy where participation fuels long-term growth.

Contact

Incentiv Press
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/republic-and-incentiv-partner-to-simplify-and-reward-web3-participation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.31-1.61%
RWAX
APP$0.002552+2.20%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.026-1.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 18:29
Partager
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+2.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Partager
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016433-3.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help