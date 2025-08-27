Republic Digital joins push for tokenization, invests in RWA pioneer Centrifuge

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/27 04:05
Republic Digital made a strategic investment in RWA firm Centrifuge via its Opportunistic Digital Assets Fund.

Summary
  • Republic Digital’s Opportunistic Digital Assets Fund invested in Centrifuge RWA firm
  • The company’s JAAA ETF enables ordinary investors to buy in complex fixed-income products
  • Centrifuge’s TVL grew from $120M to $1.2B in just 6 months

Real world assets are continuing to capture the interest among tradFi firms. On Tuesday, August 26, Republic Digital announced a strategic investment in Centrifuge, via its Opportunistic Digital Assets Fund. Republic Digital and Centrifuge did not disclose the total value of the investment.

According to Republic Digital, this investment reflects its commitment to the future of tokenized assets. Moreover, its CEO, Joe Naggar, praised Centrifuge’s JAAA collateralized loan obligations ETF, released last year. This type of investment vehicle is usually reserved for Wall Street investors, but is now available to the public.

Centrifuge’s TVL grows 10x in six months to $1.2B

Centrifuge stated that the funding from Republic Digital will go toward making its RWAs transferable, composable, and liquid. So far, the total value of all real-world assets locked in on Centrifuge has reached $1.2 billion, up from $120 million six months ago.

