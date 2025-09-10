Republic Partners with Incentiv to Drive Inclusive Web3 Adoption

The collaboration via Republic Research enhances Incentiv’s goal to provide a blockchain where each effort is valued and acknowledged.

Republic today announced a strategic alliance with Incentiv, a Layer 1 blockchain that works with EVM and aims to make Web3 easy, accessible, and rewarding for all users. The collaboration via Republic Research enhances Incentiv’s goal to provide a blockchain where each effort is valued and acknowledged, building on Republic Advisory’s history with projects like Avalanche and Supra.

Incentiv integrates a regenerative economic model with Advanced Account Abstraction at the protocol level, redistributing value openly among miners, developers, bundlers, liquidity providers, and consumers. While guaranteeing that participation is rewarded based on verified contributions, this architecture removes many of the technical obstacles that have impeded the widespread implementation of blockchain technology.

The Incentiv network introduces features such as:

Passkey log-ins

Wallet recovery

Bundled transactions

Unified Token fee payments

TransferGate transaction rules Its central component is the Incentiv+ Engine, which drives a single reward pool that distributes value to all significant stakeholders based on quantifiable effect. With the help of this mechanism, network activity generates incentives, which in turn encourages more participation and creativity.

Through the agreement, Incentiv has access to Republic’s worldwide ecosystem, which has deployed over $2.6 billion in 150 countries, as well as strategic counsel. The two teams’ joint goal is to hasten the global adoption of a blockchain paradigm intended for regular users, developers, and communities.

With more than 1.3 million wallets having onboarded, the Incentiv public testnet has shown a significant early acceptance of its rewards-driven approach. Incentiv and Republic are in a position to create a more equitable and inclusive Web3 ecosystem with the mainnet and a token generation event coming up.

Republic supports the most ambitious initiatives and investors in the business, which speeds up the expansion of Web3. Its worldwide platform helps projects grow from early-stage concepts to established ecosystems by providing consulting services, institutional crypto funds, and token launches. Republic has raised over $2.6 billion in 150 countries, making it a frontrunner in the development of digital finance’s future.

An EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain Incentiv was created with the goal of making Web3 as rewarding and intuitive as the greatest online experiences available today. The network streamlines user onboarding, aligns incentives, and guarantees that all stakeholders get payment for their efforts via the use of Advanced Account Abstraction and the Incentiv+ Engine. The goal of Incentiv is to create a contribution-driven, sustainable economy where long-term development is fueled by participation.