ReserveOne Files With SEC as It Prepares $1B Nasdaq Merger

Crypto News

A new player in digital asset management is edging closer to Wall Street. ReserveOne, a firm modeled on the idea of a national Bitcoin reserve, has filed confidential paperwork with U.S. regulators as it prepares to go public through a merger.

The filing, made on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, relates to ReserveOne’s planned tie-up with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp, a blank-check company. The deal, first flagged in July, targets a Nasdaq listing and could raise more than $1 billion, positioning ReserveOne among the largest crypto-related SPAC listings to date.

Unlike traditional crypto platforms that revolve around exchanges and private wallets, ReserveOne intends to offer investors equity exposure to a basket of cryptocurrencies. The strategy is built around Bitcoin as its core holding, complemented by Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens. Earlier statements also pointed to income opportunities through institutional staking and lending.

Leadership at the firm combines backgrounds in mining and institutional asset management. Jaime Leverton, who previously ran the Canadian Bitcoin miner Hut 8, will serve as CEO. She is joined by Sebastian Bea, a former head of Coinbase Asset Management, who will oversee investment strategy as president.

ReserveOne has described its approach as a “digital asset treasury,” echoing the structure of sovereign reserves but in a public-market context. By holding and managing a mix of tokens directly, the firm aims to provide investors with streamlined access to crypto exposure without navigating wallets, custody, or direct trading.

The company’s ambitions arrive at a moment when institutional demand for regulated crypto products is accelerating. If the merger proceeds as planned, ReserveOne could become one of the first asset managers to offer a publicly traded vehicle blending crypto treasury management with equity-market accessibility.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article