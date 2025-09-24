TLDR ReserveOne targets $1B IPO with M3-Brigade merger to lead in crypto asset management. ReserveOne’s merger aims for $1B, bringing diversified digital asset portfolio to Nasdaq. ReserveOne merges with M3-Brigade to offer institutional digital asset exposure. Former Hut 8 CEO leads ReserveOne’s $1B crypto-focused merger with M3-Brigade. ReserveOne plans Nasdaq debut, offering institutional crypto investments [...] The post ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR ReserveOne targets $1B IPO with M3-Brigade merger to lead in crypto asset management. ReserveOne’s merger aims for $1B, bringing diversified digital asset portfolio to Nasdaq. ReserveOne merges with M3-Brigade to offer institutional digital asset exposure. Former Hut 8 CEO leads ReserveOne’s $1B crypto-focused merger with M3-Brigade. ReserveOne plans Nasdaq debut, offering institutional crypto investments [...] The post ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade appeared first on CoinCentral.

ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 17:35

TLDR

  • ReserveOne targets $1B IPO with M3-Brigade merger to lead in crypto asset management.
  • ReserveOne’s merger aims for $1B, bringing diversified digital asset portfolio to Nasdaq.
  • ReserveOne merges with M3-Brigade to offer institutional digital asset exposure.
  • Former Hut 8 CEO leads ReserveOne’s $1B crypto-focused merger with M3-Brigade.
  • ReserveOne plans Nasdaq debut, offering institutional crypto investments via M3 merger.

ReserveOne, Inc. has filed a draft registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its planned business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. The merger, first announced in July 2025, could result in ReserveOne being listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RONE.” The deal is expected to close once the SEC completes its review and M3-Brigade’s shareholders approve the transaction.

The proposed merger represents ReserveOne’s bid to bring digital asset management to the public markets. The company aims to raise over $1 billion through this transaction. Once finalized, ReserveOne intends to offer investors exposure to a diversified digital asset portfolio anchored by Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies.

ReserveOne’s Strategic Vision in Digital Asset Management

ReserveOne plans to implement a diversified digital asset treasury strategy after the merger. The company will hold a range of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin as the primary asset. Ethereum, Solana, and other digital assets will complement Bitcoin in the portfolio, positioning ReserveOne as a key player in institutional digital asset management.

With institutional staking and lending strategies, ReserveOne anticipates generating yield from its crypto holdings. The firm has outlined its plan to offer exposure to cryptocurrencies through publicly traded stock, bypassing the need for traditional wallets or exchanges. This move sets ReserveOne apart from other firms in the space.

Leadership Behind ReserveOne’s Growth

ReserveOne will be led by Jaime Leverton, former CEO of Hut 8, a bitcoin mining company. Leverton’s experience in publicly traded cryptocurrency companies positions her to guide ReserveOne in its merger with M3-Brigade. Joining her is Sebastian Bea, former head of Coinbase Asset Management, who will serve as president and head of investment.

Leverton’s leadership experience will be key in shaping ReserveOne’s operations in the growing digital asset sector. Bea’s background in asset management will drive the firm’s investment strategies. The leadership team’s combined experience is expected to position ReserveOne as a leader in crypto asset management.

The merger with M3-Brigade, a blank-check company, comes as ReserveOne prepares to implement its growth strategy. Once listed on Nasdaq, ReserveOne plans to raise over $1 billion, paving the way for its future in the digital asset space.

The post ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Partager
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Partager
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.