Rethinking Monitoring for AI-Based Technical Support Systems

The rapid advancement of generative AI has created unprecedented opportunities to transform technical support operations. However, it has also introduced unique challenges in quality assurance that traditional monitoring approaches simply cannot address.
\ As enterprise AI systems become increasingly complex, particularly in technical support environments, we need more sophisticated evaluation frameworks to ensure their reliability and effectiveness.
Most enterprises rely on what's commonly called "canary testing" - predefined test cases with known inputs and expected outputs that run at regular intervals to validate system behavior. While these approaches work well for deterministic systems, they break down when applied to GenAI support agents for several fundamental reasons:
\
Consider an agent troubleshooting a cloud database access issue. The complexity becomes immediately apparent:
\ This complex chain of reasoning simply cannot be validated through predetermined test cases with expected outputs. We need a more flexible, comprehensive approach.
A dual-layer framework combining real-time evaluation with offline comparison:
\ Together, they provide both immediate quality signals and deeper insights from human expertise. This approach gives comprehensive visibility into agent performance without requiring direct customer feedback, enabling continuous quality assurance across diverse support scenarios.
The real-time component collects complete agent execution traces, including:
\ These traces are then evaluated by an ensemble of specialized "judge" Large Language Models (LLMs) that analyze the agent's reasoning. For example, when an agent classifies a customer issue as an EC2 networking problem, three different LLM judges independently assess whether this classification is correct given the customer's description.
\ Using majority voting creates a more robust evaluation than relying on any single model. We apply strategic downsampling to control costs while maintaining representative coverage across different agent types and scenarios. The results are published to monitoring dashboards in real-time, triggering alerts when performance drops below configurable thresholds.
While real-time evaluation provides immediate feedback, our offline component delivers deeper insights through comparative analysis. It:
\ For example, we discovered our EC2 troubleshooting agent was technically correct but provided less detailed security group explanations than human experts. The multi-dimensional scoring assesses correctness, completeness, and relevance – providing actionable insights for improvement.
\ Most importantly, this creates a continuous learning loop where agent performance improves based on human expertise without requiring explicit feedback collection.
Our implementation balances evaluation quality with operational efficiency:
\ This architecture separates evaluation logic from reporting concerns, creating a more maintainable system. We've implemented graceful degradation so the system continues providing insights even when some LLM judges fail or are throttled, ensuring continuous monitoring without disruption.
Different agent components require specialized evaluation approaches. Our framework includes a taxonomy of evaluators tailored to specific reasoning tasks:
\ This specialized approach lets us pinpoint exactly where improvements are needed in the agent's reasoning chain, rather than simply knowing that something went wrong somewhere.
Implementing this framework has driven significant improvements across our AI support operations:
As AI reasoning agents become increasingly central to technical support operations, sophisticated evaluation frameworks become essential. Traditional monitoring approaches simply cannot address the complexity of these systems.
\ Our dual-layer framework demonstrates that continuous, multi-dimensional assessment is possible at scale, enabling responsible deployment of increasingly powerful AI support systems. Looking ahead, we're working on:
\ For organizations implementing GenAI agents in complex technical environments, establishing comprehensive evaluation frameworks should be considered as essential as the agent development itself. Only through continuous, sophisticated assessment can we realize the full potential of these systems while ensuring they consistently deliver high-quality support experiences.