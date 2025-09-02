Revolut Launches Secondary Stock Sale at $75 Billion Valuation

TLDR

Revolut has launched a secondary share sale valuing the fintech at $75 billion

Employees can sell up to 20% of their holdings in one of Europe’s largest private tech transactions

The company nearly doubled revenue to $4 billion and reported $1 billion profit in 2024

Revolut is expanding into U.S. banking and strengthening its crypto products

The valuation represents a major jump from last year’s $45 billion secondary sale

Revolut, the London-based fintech giant, has begun a secondary share sale that values the company at $75 billion, according to reports from Reuters on September 1. This valuation makes Revolut Europe’s most valuable private tech company and marks a sharp increase from its $45 billion valuation just one year ago.

The current share sale prices Revolut stock at $1,381.06 per share. This secondary offering allows employees to sell up to 20% of their holdings, providing liquidity ahead of a potential IPO that industry observers expect could happen in 2026.

A Revolut spokesperson confirmed the process in an email statement, saying: “An employee secondary share sale is currently in process, and we won’t be commenting further until it is complete.”

The rapid valuation growth comes after Revolut reported strong financial performance in 2024. The company generated $4 billion in revenue, nearly double its previous year’s figure, along with $1 billion in profit.

Revolut has built a user base of over 50 million customers globally. Its business model combines traditional banking services with stock trading, payments, and an expanding cryptocurrency division.

Growth Strategy and Expansion

Revolut’s path to its current valuation hasn’t been without challenges. The company reportedly rejected investor pressure for earlier sales this year at $60 billion and $65 billion valuations.

Some critics have questioned whether Revolut’s private valuation exceeds that of comparable public fintech companies. Secondary markets like Forge still price Revolut shares below $1,000, creating a gap between market sentiment and the official tender price.

The company continues to expand its global footprint. Revolut is working to obtain a U.S. banking charter, which would enable it to offer lending services across America.

Crypto Initiatives

Revolut has strengthened its position in the cryptocurrency space with several key initiatives. Earlier this year, the company launched Revolut X, a specialized cryptocurrency exchange app designed to compete with dedicated crypto platforms.

The fintech is also testing a fiat-pegged stablecoin in Latin America. This development could position Revolut to compete in the growing stablecoin market dominated by companies like Circle and Tether.

Revolut has developed advanced fraud-protection tools specifically for cryptocurrency payments. These security measures aim to address one of the major concerns for users entering the crypto space.

The company recently partnered with Lightspark to add Bitcoin Lightning Network support for users in the UK and European Economic Area. This integration enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions for Revolut customers.

The $75 billion valuation comes after a previous secondary sale led by major investment firms Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global. That earlier transaction established the $45 billion valuation mark in 2024.

When Revolut does move toward an initial public offering, reports suggest the company is likely to choose New York over London for its market debut. This would follow a pattern of European tech companies seeking higher valuations on U.S. exchanges.

The current secondary share sale represents one of Europe’s largest private tech transactions to date. It highlights the growing maturity of the European fintech ecosystem and Revolut’s position at the intersection of digital banking and crypto finance.

In April, Revolut reported it expected to start operating as a UK bank this year, adding to its regulatory credentials as it continues to expand its services globally.

