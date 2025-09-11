Revolutionary Cryptocurrency Adoption Urged by Belarus’ President Amid Sanctions

  • Bealrus is aiming to push Cryptocurrency adoption as a key option to counter Western sanctions
  • Digital Ruble is a form of long-term strategy to stand resilient against the same
  • The President supports the efforts to legalize cryptocurrency payment and central bank initiatives

Cryptocurrency is getting full attention in Belarus’s economic strategy as President Alexander Lukashenko pushes the national banks to expand their integration amid strict international sanctions.

This happened at an official meeting with the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus’ (NBRB) officers. Lukashenko expressed his support for the bank’s drafted legislative changes intended to make cryptocurrency payments more accessible.

Belarus’s Economic Response Centered Around Cryptocurrency

The Governor Roman Golovchenko stated the reform as a “very important topic” and gave a synopsis of plans to attain “breakthrough results” in merging digital financial benefits into Belarus’s economic prototype. These developments build on existing laws established under Decree No. 8, the landmark 2017 presidential decree legalizing developments like crypto mining and trading within the Hi‑Tech Park sensitive economic zone.

CryptocurrencySource: Google Images

Lukashenko, who has many times raised questions over the underdevelopment in the domestic crypto-market, interrogated Golovchenko with queries such as: “How can we use it [cryptocurrency], especially now, to make payments? … What will our next steps be?”. He answered with emphasis on the central banks’ efforts and promised to follow through on the initiatives at a conference that is upcoming, dedicated to the topic.

Belarus Accelerates Plans for Digital Ruble CBDC

Analysts point out that the timing of Lukashenko’s comments tallies with related actions by Belarus’s key geopolitical ally, Russia, which has already introduced crypto-based cross-border payment earlier to avoid Western sanctions. Similarly, Belarus also views digital assets as a positive aspect of its economy to get away from financial restrictions.

In inclusion to crypto payment merging, Belarus is advancing its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the “digital ruble”. Officials pursue a gradual rollout, starting with businesses in late 2026 and enlarging to government and public use by 2027.

This decision is an answer to a broader economic pressure and to several financial constraints. By legalising such cryptocurrency payments and formalising CBDC, Belarus makes itself immune to Western sanctions.

