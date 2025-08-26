REX Financial CEO: Solana, Not Ethereum, Is the Future of Stablecoins

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/26 22:28
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
REVOX
REX$0.06528+11.70%
Overtake
TAKE$0.08028+60.30%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.139+0.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001812-0.27%
Solana Increases Block Limit to 60M Compute Units on Mainnet

The post REX Financial CEO: Solana, Not Ethereum, Is the Future of Stablecoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Solana is increasingly at the center of discussions around the future of stablecoins.

There is a growing debate on whether this fast, high-capacity blockchain could rival Ethereum as interest continues to grow in Solana.

Let us take a closer look at what the experts got to say and why Solana is drawing so much attention in the crypto space.

Solana – The Future Of Stablecoins

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial, thinks Solana is where the future of stablecoins is headed — even more than Ethereum. 

“Frankly when I saw the big debate about stable coins all being built on ETH I was like this is a huge oversight. I think Solana is the story for the future as far as stablecoins go,” he said, in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

He notes that Solana’s speed and high processing capacity make it particularly well-suited for stablecoins.

“A lot of people think that Solana is the up-and-comer that’s going to sort of dethrone Ethereum,” he added. He also said it’s a very controversial debate gaining both supporters and critics.

Ethereum Leads, Solana Thrives in DeFi

According to data from Defilama, the stablecoin market cap for Ethereum is currently at $143.8 billion, while the total stablecoin market cap for Solana is just at $11.8 billion. 

As per a report from Messari, Ethereum is seeing growing institutional adoption, leading in tokenized assets and DEX trading volumes. On the other side, Solana has also surged in on-chain activity with daily active addresses surpassing 2 million and DEX volumes sometimes nearly double Ethereum’s.

Key developments on Solana include stablecoin settlements, cross-chain swaps, and new DeFi protocols.

Solana is showing strong momentum across multiple fronts. In the past 24 hours, it surpassed Ethereum and other blockchains in perpetual contract trading volume. Solana-based investment products, including ETFs, ETPs, and funds, received $12 million in inflows last week, marking 11 consecutive weeks of gains.

Solana Poised for ETF Growth

Greg sees Solana as a top-five coin with strong ETF potential. Its speed, high staking rewards, and position as an Ethereum competitor make it an appealing choice for investors.

He also said that crypto ETF issuers need to be selective about which coins they include, as crypto gets “pretty sketchy” below the top 20.

Notably, nine firms including Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Canary Capital have filed for a spot Solana ETF. Bloomberg analysts project a 95% chance of approval for Solana ETFs.

In early July, REX launched the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, which gives investors direct exposure to Solana along with staking rewards, making it the first U.S. crypto staking ETF.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts