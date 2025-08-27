REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF Could Hit Markets Soon

Quick Highlights

REX-Osprey BNB ETF may launch November 9–10, 2025.

Offers direct BNB exposure with staking potential.

Cash-only shares issuance and redemption.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds File for Spot BNB ETF

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register a spot BNB ETF. Both companies previously bypassed the standard procedure with their Solana (SOL) fund, streamlining the launch process.

Source: sec.gov

The product, named REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF, would trade on the Cboe BZX exchange if approved. The custodian and transfer agent have not yet been disclosed in the application.

Direct Exposure to BNB and Staking Potential

The fund aims to provide investors with direct exposure to BNB, the native token of the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Most of the trust’s assets are expected to be used for staking through trusted intermediaries, offering a potential yield in addition to price appreciation.

Shares will be issued and redeemed exclusively in cash, according to the fund’s structure. The application was filed on the evening of August 26, 2025.

Launch Timeline and Regulatory Advantage

Analyst James Seyffarth of Bloomberg Intelligence suggests the product could launch as early as November 9–10, 2025, thanks to a streamlined process.

This is made possible by the fund’s classification under the Investment Company Act of 1940, allowing it to bypass the lengthy registration process required under the Securities Act of 1933, which applies to most spot cryptocurrency ETFs.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds employed a similar strategy for their Solana ETF, filed in June 2025 and launched on July 2, 2025. That fund raised $161.7 million in its first two months, though this was below the performance of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Both companies have also applied for additional altcoin-focused funds.