REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights:

  • REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday.
  • Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows.
  • SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products.

Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand.

Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin.

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act

Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved. 

Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest.

Other ETF Applications Face Delays

While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays.

The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead.

