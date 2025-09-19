REX-Osprey Debuts Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for U.S. Investors

TLDR

REX-Osprey launches the first U.S. spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP on CBOE.

The new ETFs provide investors exposure to Dogecoin and XRP under the 1940 Act.

The launch follows the success of REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF earlier in 2025.

The ETFs mark a step forward in bringing popular digital assets to traditional investment structures.

REX-Osprey, a strategic partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, announced the launch of the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP). These new funds, DOJE and XRPR, represent a major milestone in expanding institutional access to cryptocurrency assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The launch builds on REX-Osprey’s previous success with their Solana + Staking ETF, launched earlier in 2025, and marks a significant development in crypto ETF innovation. By offering direct spot exposure, REX-Osprey is making it easier for investors to gain regulated access to two of the most widely recognized digital assets.

Details of the New ETFs

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) holds a majority of its assets in Dogecoin, providing investors with a regulated, easy-to-access product that exposes them to the meme-driven cryptocurrency. Similarly, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (CBOE: XRPR) holds a majority of its assets in XRP, which is known for enabling fast, low-cost cross-border payments.

Both ETFs are structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, offering a framework that bridges the world of traditional finance with the volatile cryptocurrency market. This structure allows investors to access Dogecoin and XRP while maintaining the protections of a traditional ETF.

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, commented on the importance of these funds: “The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets within the protections of the U.S. ’40 Act ETF regime is something REX-Osprey™ is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve.”

Market Response to the ETFs

The launch of the DOGE and XRP ETFs was met with positive market reception. Dogecoin’s price saw a notable 5.77% increase, climbing to $0.28, while XRP surged by 3.05% to reach $3.12. The market also saw a sharp rise in trading volumes, with Dogecoin’s 24-hour trading volume rising more than 44% to $5.66 billion.

Similarly, XRP saw a significant volume boost, with 75% more activity, reaching nearly $7.8 billion in daily transactions.

These surges in trading activity reflect the growing demand for alternative crypto investments, as both retail and institutional investors look for more regulated ways to gain exposure to digital assets.

Innovative Fund Structure and SEC Approval

The launch of these ETFs is a step forward in the crypto ETF space, particularly for altcoins. REX-Osprey’s approach to structuring the ETFs under the 1940 Act enabled them to bypass the usual delays typically associated with SEC approval for alternative crypto assets. By combining spot exposure with derivatives, REX-Osprey navigated regulatory challenges that have hindered similar products.

This contrasts with other ETFs that are still awaiting approval from the SEC. For instance, Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETFs are still pending, with the SEC delaying its decision on those funds until November 2025.

The approval of these two ETFs could pave the way for other altcoins, such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), to follow suit, offering further regulated exposure to the broader crypto market.

