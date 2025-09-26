The post REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey has launched the first US exchange-traded fund designed to pair spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards. Announced on Sept. 25, the new product trades under the ticker ESK and is registered as a 1940 Act ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum through a familiar regulatory framework. The ESK fund blends spot ETH holdings with a staking component, distributing rewards from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system to shareholders on a monthly basis. Unlike many staking products offered through private agreements or custodians, REX-Osprey emphasized that it does not keep a share of the rewards. Instead, the full proceeds from staking are passed on to investors. Greg King, chief executive of REX Financial, said: “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format. This continues our work of introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” This rollout builds on the company’s July launch of the first Solana Staking ETF in the US. That product broke new ground as the first Solana ETF  and the first domestic crypto ETF to include staking-related distributions. Since then, the fund has grown beyond $300 million in assets under management and shifted into a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure to provide tax efficiency while preserving its combined spot-and-staking strategy. Ethereum ETFs’ inflows cool The arrival of ESK comes at a time when investor appetite for spot Ethereum ETFs has slowed considerably. Data from SoSo Value shows that September has brought just $110 million in net inflows across nine US Ethereum spot products, compared with $3.8 billion in August and $5 billion in July. Notably, inflows have occurred on only seven trading days, while outflows have happened in 10 trading sessions this month. Still, the cumulative flows into the products stand at $13.62 billion, with the funds managing $27.42 billion.… The post REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey has launched the first US exchange-traded fund designed to pair spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards. Announced on Sept. 25, the new product trades under the ticker ESK and is registered as a 1940 Act ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum through a familiar regulatory framework. The ESK fund blends spot ETH holdings with a staking component, distributing rewards from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system to shareholders on a monthly basis. Unlike many staking products offered through private agreements or custodians, REX-Osprey emphasized that it does not keep a share of the rewards. Instead, the full proceeds from staking are passed on to investors. Greg King, chief executive of REX Financial, said: “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format. This continues our work of introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” This rollout builds on the company’s July launch of the first Solana Staking ETF in the US. That product broke new ground as the first Solana ETF  and the first domestic crypto ETF to include staking-related distributions. Since then, the fund has grown beyond $300 million in assets under management and shifted into a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure to provide tax efficiency while preserving its combined spot-and-staking strategy. Ethereum ETFs’ inflows cool The arrival of ESK comes at a time when investor appetite for spot Ethereum ETFs has slowed considerably. Data from SoSo Value shows that September has brought just $110 million in net inflows across nine US Ethereum spot products, compared with $3.8 billion in August and $5 billion in July. Notably, inflows have occurred on only seven trading days, while outflows have happened in 10 trading sessions this month. Still, the cumulative flows into the products stand at $13.62 billion, with the funds managing $27.42 billion.…

REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:05
REVOX
REX$0.043034+3.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016613-2.52%
FUND
FUND$0.02299-7.92%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03123-7.43%
Ethereum
ETH$3,889.53-6.46%

REX-Osprey has launched the first US exchange-traded fund designed to pair spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards.

Announced on Sept. 25, the new product trades under the ticker ESK and is registered as a 1940 Act ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum through a familiar regulatory framework.

The ESK fund blends spot ETH holdings with a staking component, distributing rewards from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system to shareholders on a monthly basis.

Unlike many staking products offered through private agreements or custodians, REX-Osprey emphasized that it does not keep a share of the rewards. Instead, the full proceeds from staking are passed on to investors.

Greg King, chief executive of REX Financial, said:

This rollout builds on the company’s July launch of the first Solana Staking ETF in the US. That product broke new ground as the first Solana ETF  and the first domestic crypto ETF to include staking-related distributions.

Since then, the fund has grown beyond $300 million in assets under management and shifted into a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure to provide tax efficiency while preserving its combined spot-and-staking strategy.

Ethereum ETFs’ inflows cool

The arrival of ESK comes at a time when investor appetite for spot Ethereum ETFs has slowed considerably.

Data from SoSo Value shows that September has brought just $110 million in net inflows across nine US Ethereum spot products, compared with $3.8 billion in August and $5 billion in July. Notably, inflows have occurred on only seven trading days, while outflows have happened in 10 trading sessions this month.

Still, the cumulative flows into the products stand at $13.62 billion, with the funds managing $27.42 billion.

These numbers will significantly improve if the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allows the funds to integrate staking into their products. The financial regulator recently extended the review period for this approval.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/rex-osprey-unveils-first-ethereum-staking-etf-amid-cooling-investor-appetite/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07694-9.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-6.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004346-0.34%
Everscale
EVER$0.01579-7.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05969-7.12%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum