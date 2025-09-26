REX-Osprey Launches The First Ethereum Staking ETF

Key Highlights

First U.S. Ethereum ETF combining spot exposure and staking rewards

Simplifies earning staking income without technical know-how

Part of growing crypto ETF offerings on the Cboe Exchange

REX-Osprey Launches First Ethereum Staking ETF in the U.S.

On September 25, 2025, REX Shares and Osprey Funds announced the launch of the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (ESK) on the Cboe Exchange.

This product is the first Ethereum-based ETF in the U.S. to offer both exposure to spot Ethereum and monthly staking rewards, allowing investors to earn passive income while holding ETH in the fund.

Unlike other ETFs, ESK’s structure enables the fund to directly stake purchased Ethereum, distributing the staking rewards evenly among shareholders.

REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF. Source: TradingView

Why the Ethereum Staking ETF is a Game-Changer

ESK represents a unique opportunity because staking Ethereum traditionally involves technical challenges and locking up assets. With this ETF, investors can access staking rewards without managing wallets or facing lockup risks themselves.

The fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 as a C Corporation, which allows for a streamlined application process compared to other funds regulated under the Securities Act of 1933.

As of its launch, the fund holds $625,000 in assets under management with 25,000 shares outstanding, demonstrating early investor interest.

The launch of ESK marks the fourth cryptocurrency product listed on the Cboe Exchange, joining Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP-based funds. While Ethereum recently traded below $4,000, this launch is expected to enhance the appeal of ETH by providing additional income through staking rewards.

Other issuers are currently awaiting SEC approval to add staking features to their existing Ethereum spot ETFs, making this launch a key milestone in crypto investment innovation.