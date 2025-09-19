REX-Osprey launches XRP and DOGE ETFs trading

Key Takeaways

Rex-Osprey introduced the first US-listed spot ETFs tied to XRP and Dogecoin.

Filing under the 1940 Act allowed the funds to bypass traditional SEC approval delays.

REX-Osprey, a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, today launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs providing direct exposure to XRP and Dogecoin.

The new exchange-traded funds allow investors to gain exposure to XRP, a digital cryptocurrency created by Ripple Labs for fast international transfers, and DOGE, a meme-inspired digital asset, without directly owning the underlying cryptocurrencies.

The ETFs were filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a regulatory framework that has allowed issuers to bypass some traditional SEC approval delays for alternative crypto assets.