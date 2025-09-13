REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Hits $250M AUM Amid SOL Price Surge

TLDR

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF has surpassed $250 million in assets under management in just two months.

Solana’s price surge has significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the Solana Staking ETF.

The ETF offers investors both exposure to Solana’s price and staking rewards in a single regulated product.

Solana’s growing derivatives market reflects increased investor confidence and is boosting the ETF’s success.

Institutional adoption of Solana continues to rise, further fueling the demand for Solana-focused investment products.

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $250 million in assets under management (AUM) within just two months of its launch. This growth reflects the increasing investor interest in Solana-based financial products, as the digital asset continues to perform well in the market. The ETF’s rapid success is largely driven by both Solana’s price surge and rising demand for Solana-focused investment vehicles.

Solana Staking ETF Benefits from SOL Price Surge

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF has benefited from a substantial rise in the price of Solana (SOL). As of today, SOL is trading at $240.18, up 4.95% in the past 24 hours. The price has surged 18.69% over the past week, and it has climbed 25.25% over the past month. This dramatic growth coincides with a positive market sentiment that continues to drive investor interest in Solana-focused financial products, particularly the Solana Staking ETF.

With an increasing number of investors seeking exposure to both Solana’s price performance and staking yields, the ETF offers a dual benefit. It allows investors to gain from Solana’s price appreciation and earn staking rewards. REX Shares, the issuer of the ETF, has stated that the product was designed to provide these two benefits in a single, regulated investment option, making it attractive to both retail and institutional investors.

Solana’s Growing Derivatives Market Fuels ETF Success

Alongside Solana’s impressive price gains, the Solana derivatives market has seen a significant uptick. Futures volume for Solana surged to $30.04 billion in the last 24 hours, reflecting a 12.17% increase from the previous day. Open interest also rose 7.45%, reaching $16.89 billion. These figures suggest that investor confidence in Solana extends beyond spot markets into derivatives, further bolstering the growth of the Solana Staking ETF.

The increasing activity in Solana derivatives signals broader institutional adoption of the digital asset. Recently, a Solana treasury company received approval to list on Nasdaq, showcasing growing institutional support for Solana. This development further fuels the positive momentum surrounding the Solana Staking ETF, as institutional investors seek regulated products that offer exposure to Solana’s price movements and staking rewards.

With over 609.61 million SOL in circulation, Solana remains a leading blockchain ecosystem. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF’s rapid growth underscores the strong demand for innovative financial products tied to the Solana network.

The post REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Hits $250M AUM Amid SOL Price Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.