REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF’s AUM Hits New High

The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) has already surpassed the $250 million asset under management (AUM) mark after only two months of introduction. But the soaring Solana price and burgeoning derivatives market point to strong market momentum pushing the ETF higher.

Solana Price Match Rapid ETF Growth Amid Increased Investor Demand

This milestone of this Solana ETF indicates that there is a high demand for these Solana-focused financial products by both institutions and retailers. As the first U.S. ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards, SSK provides a dual benefit.

Investors do not only gain on the performance price of Solana, but also staking yield. This will allow them to profit in several ways. Also, this model connects decentralized finance to traditional markets, giving investors regulated access to blockchain-native rewards. REX Shares recently converted its Solana ETF into a new fund structure, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

REX Shares, the issuer, also credited early supporters for helping SSK achieve rapid success. The company stressed that the fund was built to serve investors seeking a combination of price exposure and staking returns in a single, regulated product.

The ETF’s rapid success mirrors Solana’s strong market performance. Solana currently trade at $240.18, which is a 4.95% increase in the past day. SOL price has surged 18.69% in the past week and 25.25% over the past month. Over six months, Solana has climbed 76.71%, while its year-to-date growth stands at 27.16%. On a yearly basis, Solana is up 81.32%, and since inception, its value has surged nearly 493%.

Derivatives Growth Drives Momentum for Solana and SSK

The Solana price gains are accompanied by the positive activities in the derivatives markets. The futures volume for Solana jumped to $30.04 billion in the last 24 hours. It is up 12.17% from the previous day, per Coinglass statistics.

The rise of leveraged traders and institutions was reflected in rising open interest which rose 7.45% to $16.89 billion. These figures suggest that confidence in Solana is extending beyond spot markets and into derivatives. A Solana treasury company also secured approval to list on Nasdaq, signaling broader institutional acceptance.

With 609.61 million SOL circulating, the network remains a top blockchain ecosystem. The massive trading volume suggests that the Solana momentum is fueled by increased investor interest in both liquidity and yield.

Paul Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.

He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.

He can be reached via [email protected]