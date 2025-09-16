REX-Osprey To Launch XRP and Dogecoin ETF This Week After SEC Approval in U.S.

Rex-Osprey Launches XRP ETF Today

For the first time in U.S. history, investors will be able to trade ETFs linked directly to XRP and Dogecoin. REX Shares, a U.S.-based ETF provider, has confirmed that its REX-Osprey funds have cleared SEC review, with both ETFs expected to launch this week.

This launch marks a big step for altcoins, showing regulators are warming up to more than just Bitcoin and Ethereum.

First-Ever XRP ETF Hits the Market

REX Shares and Osprey have confirmed that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF under the ticker (XRPR) will begin trading this week after clearing the SEC’s 75-day review period. 

Unlike Bitcoin spot ETFs approved under the Securities Act of 1933, this one launches under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework that allows the fund to roll out automatically unless regulators object. 

The fund will focus heavily on XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. 

At least 40% of the fund will track other ETFs holding XRP, giving investors a safer, diversified way to bet on its growth. Futures ETFs already hold nearly $1B, showing strong demand for a spot option.

Dogecoin Joins the ETF Club

Not to be outdone, Dogecoin is also getting its own exchange-traded fund. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) is set to launch on 18 September, making it the first memecoin ETF in the United States. 

However, top analysts say the move reflects rising investor appetite for riskier, community-driven tokens.

REX-Osprey is no stranger to experimenting with altcoin products. Earlier this year, it introduced a Solana staking ETF, though interest has been modest. The company has also filed for a BNB staking ETF, and even ETFs tied to Solana meme coins like TRUMP and BONK.

Flood of Altcoin ETFs Coming

This week’s launches are just the start. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart note that Canary Capital is awaiting SEC approval for a Litecoin ETF in early October, while Bitwise has filed for a spot Avalanche ETF. 

Meanwhile, Grayscale and others are pushing proposals for Hedera, Dogecoin, and more.

With over 90 altcoin ETF filings still pending, the SEC is under mounting pressure to make decisions. If approvals keep coming, altcoins could rapidly expand beyond the crypto-native market into traditional finance, a shift that could change the entire investment landscape.

