REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Set for Market Launch on September 18

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 00:00
Union
U$0.016197-18.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0427+0.95%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01825-1.35%
Everscale
EVER$0.01763+8.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03872+5.01%
REVOX
REX$0.066625+24.35%

REX-Osprey to launch first spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs on September 18, offering institutional exposure under the 40 Act.

 

REX-Osprey is preparing to launch the first-ever spot Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on September 18. These ETFs, set to launch under the 40 Act, will be the first to offer U.S. investors direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. 

This marks a major milestone in the cryptocurrency investment space, as it brings institutional-grade exposure to two popular altcoins.

First Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs to Launch

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) and XRP ETF (XRPR) are confirmed to launch on September 18. The news follows a previous delay that pushed the release date from the prior week to the current one. 

These ETFs will offer institutional investors a new way to gain direct exposure to DOGE and XRP, becoming the first to do so under the 40 Act.

While there are other spot filings for these assets under the 33 Act, the SEC has not yet approved them. This makes REX-Osprey’s funds a first in the U.S. market. As part of the launch, REX-Osprey has also filed for additional crypto ETFs, including one for TRUMP and BONK tokens, but there is no further update on these at this time.

REX-Osprey’s Institutional Approach to Crypto ETFs

The REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs will provide investors with direct, spot exposure to these altcoins. However, the funds will not only hold spot assets. According to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, the DOGE ETF will also hold other spot DOGE ETFs, and the XRP ETF will include additional assets alongside spot XRP.

This structure positions REX-Osprey’s ETFs as a new way for investors to access cryptocurrency exposure without the need for direct asset management. These offerings are part of a broader trend of increasing institutional interest in crypto markets.

Market Movements and the Upcoming ETF Launch

Ahead of the ETF launch, both DOGE and XRP have seen significant price movements. DOGE briefly reached $0.30, marking its highest point since the beginning of the year. XRP also touched the $3 mark over the weekend, reclaiming a key psychological level. However, both altcoins have since experienced a slight decline, reflecting broader market trends.

Despite the recent price shifts, the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey ETFs is poised to bring further attention and liquidity to these altcoins. 

The Dogecoin and XRP ETFs are expected to be among the most highly anticipated products in the crypto investment space.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001327+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6207+3.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376+1.69%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager
The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.32-0.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+0.16%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 17:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Movement Labs Layer 1: A Pivotal Leap for Blockchain Innovation