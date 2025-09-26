TLDR: ESK is the first U.S.-listed ETF under the 1940 Act that combines spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards for investors. The ETF distributes all staking rewards monthly, with REX and Osprey taking no share of the earnings. ETH price fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with technicals pointing to near-term bearish [...] The post REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: ESK is the first U.S.-listed ETF under the 1940 Act that combines spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards for investors. The ETF distributes all staking rewards monthly, with REX and Osprey taking no share of the earnings. ETH price fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with technicals pointing to near-term bearish [...] The post REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back appeared first on Blockonomi.

REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/26 18:04
REVOX
REX$0.039282-4.31%
Ethereum
ETH$3,928.74-1.06%
Union
U$0.010727-5.80%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0313-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07423-8.83%

TLDR:

  • ESK is the first U.S.-listed ETF under the 1940 Act that combines spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards for investors.
  • The ETF distributes all staking rewards monthly, with REX and Osprey taking no share of the earnings.
  • ETH price fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with technicals pointing to near-term bearish momentum.
  • Social and market data show cautious investor sentiment, with many waiting for price stability before allocating capital.

Ethereum has a new way for investors to get involved. The first U.S. Ethereum staking ETF is live on the Cboe BZX Exchange. 

The launch offers investors direct exposure to spot ETH with staking rewards built in. But the timing is tough. ETH is down sharply this week, and traders are being cautious.

REX-Osprey, a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, announced the debut of the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (ESK). 

The company confirmed in a press statement that ESK is the first 1940 Act ETF in the U.S. to hold and stake spot ETH. The fund will pass all staking rewards back to investors without holding back any portion.

Wu Blockchain reported via X about the news of the ETF listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange. 

According to the release, the product seeks to combine exposure to Ethereum with monthly staking distributions. The fund achieves this by holding a mix of directly staked ETH and other ETH-based exchange-traded products.

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial, stated that the fund was built to give investors access to Ethereum and staking rewards in a familiar ETF format. He also highlighted that this is part of the firm’s ongoing effort to bring crypto staking into mainstream investment vehicles.

Ethereum Price Under Pressure

The launch comes during a rough trading period for Ethereum. According to CoinGecko data at press time, Ethereum trades at $3,906.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56,866,347,828. This marks a 3.23% price decline in the last 24 hours and a 13.95% price decline in the past week.

Ethereum price on CoinGecko

According to Alva, technical indicators such as MACD and CRSI are showing short-term bearish momentum. ETF outflows have also increased this week, pointing to cautious sentiment across crypto markets.

Social media chatter shows traders split. Some welcome the launch as another step toward mainstream adoption. Others say the timing could make it harder for ESK to attract strong inflows right away. Many investors appear to be waiting for a price stabilization before committing.

Crypto Market Watches ETF Performance

The launch of ESK follows the debut of the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF (SSK) earlier this year. That product has already crossed $300 million in assets under management. 

SSK recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company structure for tax efficiency while keeping its staking strategy intact.

With ESK now trading, all eyes are on whether it will see similar growth despite current market weakness. The product offers an alternative to direct ETH staking for investors who prefer traditional brokerage access. This could appeal to those who want exposure without handling wallets or validator operations.

Investors will be closely watching inflows over the coming weeks. Strong early demand could signal confidence in ETH’s long-term staking yield potential, while slow inflows may reflect current price-driven hesitation.

The post REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises