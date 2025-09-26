REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back

TLDR :

ESK is the first U.S.-listed ETF under the 1940 Act that combines spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards for investors.

The ETF distributes all staking rewards monthly, with REX and Osprey taking no share of the earnings.

ETH price fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with technicals pointing to near-term bearish momentum.

Social and market data show cautious investor sentiment, with many waiting for price stability before allocating capital.

Ethereum has a new way for investors to get involved. The first U.S. Ethereum staking ETF is live on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

The launch offers investors direct exposure to spot ETH with staking rewards built in. But the timing is tough. ETH is down sharply this week, and traders are being cautious.

REX-Osprey, a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, announced the debut of the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (ESK).

The company confirmed in a press statement that ESK is the first 1940 Act ETF in the U.S. to hold and stake spot ETH. The fund will pass all staking rewards back to investors without holding back any portion.

Wu Blockchain reported via X about the news of the ETF listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

According to the release, the product seeks to combine exposure to Ethereum with monthly staking distributions. The fund achieves this by holding a mix of directly staked ETH and other ETH-based exchange-traded products.

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial, stated that the fund was built to give investors access to Ethereum and staking rewards in a familiar ETF format. He also highlighted that this is part of the firm’s ongoing effort to bring crypto staking into mainstream investment vehicles.

Ethereum Price Under Pressure

The launch comes during a rough trading period for Ethereum. According to CoinGecko data at press time, Ethereum trades at $3,906.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56,866,347,828. This marks a 3.23% price decline in the last 24 hours and a 13.95% price decline in the past week.

Ethereum price on CoinGecko

According to Alva, technical indicators such as MACD and CRSI are showing short-term bearish momentum. ETF outflows have also increased this week, pointing to cautious sentiment across crypto markets.

Social media chatter shows traders split. Some welcome the launch as another step toward mainstream adoption. Others say the timing could make it harder for ESK to attract strong inflows right away. Many investors appear to be waiting for a price stabilization before committing.

Crypto Market Watches ETF Performance

The launch of ESK follows the debut of the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF (SSK) earlier this year. That product has already crossed $300 million in assets under management.

SSK recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company structure for tax efficiency while keeping its staking strategy intact.

With ESK now trading, all eyes are on whether it will see similar growth despite current market weakness. The product offers an alternative to direct ETH staking for investors who prefer traditional brokerage access. This could appeal to those who want exposure without handling wallets or validator operations.

Investors will be closely watching inflows over the coming weeks. Strong early demand could signal confidence in ETH’s long-term staking yield potential, while slow inflows may reflect current price-driven hesitation.

