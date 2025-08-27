REX Shares and Osprey Funds submit application documents to the US SEC for a spot BNB ETF with staking functionality

Par : PANews
2025/08/27 18:14
U
U$0.01158-6.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.91+1.66%
FORM
FORM$3.5483+2.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04525+1.13%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
REVOX
REX$0.059383-2.07%

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, REX Shares and Osprey Funds jointly submitted an N-1A registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, aiming to manage the first U.S. spot BNB ETF that may include staking functionality. The proposed fund aims to provide direct exposure to the price of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of BNB Chain.

The ETF will be listed and traded on the Cboe BZX exchange. Its BNB holdings will be held by an unnamed cryptocurrency custodian, and staking may be delegated to third-party validators, including those in which REX Advisers affiliates hold a nominal stake. The product plans to stake a significant portion of its BNB holdings, potentially increasing returns for investors through staking rewards earned on the BNB Chain. The fund will process subscriptions and redemptions in cash rather than physical form. However, it may also interact with liquid staking protocols that issue tradable staking derivatives, allowing it to maintain liquidity while also generating staking returns. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated that the proposed REX-Osprey BNB staking ETF could be listed as early as November 9th, mirroring the expedited alternative path used to secure approval for the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-1.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+0.16%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07265+2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01223--%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.00138-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003971-0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317+1.77%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3161-0.91%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer