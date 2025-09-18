REX Shares Claims Its DOGE And XRP Spot ETFs Will Be Approved By US SEC Tomorrow

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:54
US-based REX Shares has stirred significant anticipation in the crypto community by announcing the launch of its Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on September 18. 

Imminent Launch Of REX Shares’ DOGE And XRP ETFs?

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), REX Shares promoted the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, under the ticker symbol XRPR, and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, designated as DOJE. 

These ETFs can potentially be the first exchange-traded products that allow US investors to access Dogecoin and XRP. This could open new avenues for retail and institutional investors and increase demand, which could further raise their prices.

Nate Geraci, co-founder of the ETF Institute, echoed REX Shares’ excitement, emphasizing the significance of these products. He declared, “First ever DOGE ETF, period. First XRP ETF offering spot XRP exposure.” 

Crypto ETF Surge In Coming Months

Bloomberg ETF experts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have recently projected that REX-Osprey’s offerings could hit the market on Thursday, despite the SEC’s recent extension of decisions for other cryptocurrency ETFs. 

The landscape for ETF approvals is further complicated by the delayed amendment for BlackRock’s Ethereum staking application, which has also been postponed to October 30. 

Balchunas attributes these delays to ongoing coordination between the SEC and exchanges like Cboe and NYSE regarding updated listing standards. 

However, Balchunas anticipates that streamlined procedures, expected to be approved in October, could lead to a “flood of ETFs probably in a couple months,” significantly enhancing institutional adoption of cryptocurrency investments.

Despite the bold proclamation from REX Shares, the US SEC has yet to officially confirm the approval of these ETFs or any similar applications from other firms seeking to provide direct exposure to the spot prices of these digital assets.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/breaking-news-ticker/rex-shares-claims-its-doge-and-xrp-spot-etfs-will-be-approved-by-us-sec-tomorrow/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
