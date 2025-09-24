REXShares Solana Staking ETF adds $27M, lifting AUM to $306M

Key Takeaways
REXShares’ Solana staking ETF ($SSK) added $27 million today, bringing its assets under management to $306 million as investor interest in crypto ETFs continues to grow.
The fund allows investors to gain exposure to Solana, a high-performance blockchain platform, while earning staking rewards without directly managing digital assets. Staking yields on Solana’s network typically range from 5-7% annually.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rexshares-solana-staking-etf-aum-growth-2025/