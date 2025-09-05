RFK Jr. spreads vaccine misinformation during congressional testimony

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s 2026 health care agenda, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 4, 2025.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on false claims about vaccines during his Senate testimony on Wednesday, as senators grilled him on his sweeping changes to immunization policy and federal health agencies.

Kennedy said he supports a statement made by a newly appointed member of a key government vaccine panel that mRNA vaccines pose a dangerous risk to people. Numerous studies have demonstrated that shots using mRNA technology, including Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, are safe and effective, and serious side effects have happened in extremely rare cases.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., noted that the committee member Dr. Retsef Levi has said that evidence is mounting that mRNA vaccines cause “serious harm, including death, especially among young people.” Kennedy appointed Levi to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine recommendations and insurance coverage.

Kennedy said he wasn’t aware of Levi’s comments, but added, “I agree with it.”

Kennedy’s comments come after he canceled funding for mRNA shot development and made other changes vaccine policy that could limit access to immunizations, including gutting the CDC vaccine panel and dropping Covid shot recommendations for certain groups.

It also follows a leadership shakeup at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The White House last week fired CDC Director Susan Monarez, and four senior agency officials resigned shortly after, with some of them citing the politicization of the agency and a threat to public health. 

Kennedy defended his decision to fire all 17 previous members of the CDC vaccine panel, saying he didn’t politicize the committee.

“What we did is we got rid of the conflicts of interest. … We depoliticized and put great scientists on it from a very diverse group,” the HHS secretary said. “They are very, very pro-vaccine.”

But several of the new members Kennedy appointed to the panel, including Levi, are widely known vaccine critics. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/rfk-jr-spreads-vaccine-misinformation-during-congressional-testimony.html

