RFK Jr. Will Reportedly Link Autism To Tylenol Use During Pregnancy

A promised report from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will claim the use of the common painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy is a potential cause for autism, The Wall Street Journal reported, while the drug’s maker maintains the drug’s safety.
Kenvue, which owns McNeil Consumer Healthcare, the maker of Tylenol, told The Journal, “We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism.”
Acetaminophen, the key drug in Tylenol, is available in a variety of other over-the-counter pain-killers.
The HHS report will include findings linking pregnant women’s use of the painkiller to autism and also will suggest folinic acid as a means of decreasing autism symptoms, according to the Journal.
Forbes has reached out to HHS and Kenvue for comment.
