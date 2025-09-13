Rialo — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Rialo is a new blockchain from Subzero Labs, designed with a focus on developers.

At the time of writing, the project is running the Rialo Raid Army campaign, where participants need to promote the project on X (Twitter).

The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Hashed, and others.

In this guide, we will cover which activities are worth completing in the project with a view to a potential airdrop.

Join the project's Discord and complete the verification process. Then, introduce yourself in the waiting-room thread. After that, in the proof-first thread, attach a screenshot of your Twitter account (you need to have 50+ followers). Once confirmed, you will receive the Rialops role and gain access to the private chat in the join-army thread. Write threads about the project and engage with posts: Join the Discord. Data: Discord Go to the website and click Join Waitlist. Fill out the form and wait for the activities to launch: Form Submission. Data: Rialo