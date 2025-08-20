‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich

Key lesson on becoming rich â you’ll be surprised

Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor, Bitcoin advocate and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has taken to social media to share an important lesson with his X followers.

Kiyosaki reveals a crucial thing on becoming rich that he gained from personal experience.

Key lesson on becoming rich — you’ll be surprised

Kiyosaki claims that money itself does not make one rich. He gave some examples of college sports stars who then join professional teams and earn millions of dollars. They go bankrupt in about seven years after retirement. The same goes for lottery winners, Kiyosaki said: “Millions of $ made them poorer.”

Kiyosaki is a well-known advocate of financial education that starts as early as in school. But since there is no such subject and even colleges do not teach any practical skills in this, Kiyosaki insists, his advice is “seek out rich teachers and friends.”

He also suggests reading a variety of books written for “active students about money, hardships, mission driven businesses, and successful entrepreneurship.”

In an X post published earlier this month, Robert Kiyosaki opined that the easiest tool that can be leveraged for becoming rich is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Praising its “pure genius asset design,” the financial guru stated that it is enough to just buy and then hold it: “No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.”

Kiyosaki confessed that he had earned his first million dollars in the sphere of real estate. It was hard work, he admitted. Plus, it took “lots of time, and many sleepless nights.”

But it is totally different from Bitcoin, he said. Kiyosaki “did a little study, invested a few dollars…set it…forgot it… and “it has grown into several million dollars.”

Those were the “easiest millions I have ever made,” Kiyosaki bragged.