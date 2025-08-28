‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Crucial Message Supported By Big Bitcoin Evangelist

Robert Kiyosaki, also known as the author of the popular book on financial literacy, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, is a well-known advocate of adding financial education lessons to a school curriculum. Besides, Kiyosaki is a big Bitcoin enthusiast.

Now, there is another big Bitcoin supporter who has followed Kiyosaki’s example.

Pomp stresses need for financial education in schools

Anthony Pompliano, the CEO of a Bitcoin treasury company ProCap, has taken to his official X account to share an important message with the global crypto and financial communities.

Seemingly on the same page with Kiyosaki, in today’s tweet Pompliano stressed the importance of financial education and said it would be a great idea to implement it in schools – he believes, it would help eliminate the wealth inequality gap.

Both Kiyosaki and Pompliano are renowned Bitcoin supporters, frequently praising BTC in their X posts. However, while Pomp has set up a Bitcoin treasury company, Kiyosaki just continues to accumulate Bitcoin and predict an upcoming market crash in his tweets.

In his recent tweets, he has been criticizing stocks, bonds, ETFs, and basically all assets, aside from Bitcoin, gold, and silver – his regular choice of assets for investing.

According to his earlier tweets, Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to reach at least $200,000 by the end of 2025 and $1,000,000 by 2035.