Rich Dad, Poor Dad: Kids are brainwashed to slave for ‘fake money’

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/18 14:29
Sidekick
K$0,1592+%0,50
GET
GET$0,007847-%3,05
Moonveil
MORE$0,09184+%6,70

Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he prefers accumulating gold, silver, oil, Bitcoin, and Ether, which he deems “hard money.”

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, a strong proponent for Bitcoin, says it is “criminal” that kids are being taught from a young age to work for an inflationary currency while arguing the virtues of Bitcoin. 

“Go to school, get a job, work hard, save money, and invest in a 401(k) full of garbage,” Kiyosaki said during a podcast hosted by Bitcoin Collective Co-Founder Jordan Walker on Wednesday.

Kiyosaki pulled no punches as he lambasted central banks, equating them to “criminal organizations” and even calling them “Marxists,” as he says that every time central banks print money, it makes the rich richer, while the other economic classes suffer.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0,032-%0,92
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1499+%10,30
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01723-%0,34
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Partager
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2,74546+%13,41
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01445+%6,09
L1
L1$0,007663+%0,05
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Partager
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0,093+%2,58
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01723-%0,34
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,86268+%3,50
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Coinbase Vs. State Regulators: Crypto Exchange Fights Legal Fragmentation