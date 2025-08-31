Rihanna Charts A New Hit With A Longtime Fan Favorite

Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes,” a fan-favorite from Good Girl Gone Bad, debuts at No. 14 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart nearly 18 years after its release. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) WireImage

Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in nearly a decade, and there’s no reason to believe that one is coming anytime soon. Earlier this year, when it was revealed that she had written and recorded a song for the animated Smurfs movie, millions of followers waited with bated breath to hear the cut. “Friend of Mine” sadly came and went without much of a commotion, as the track underperformed and did not make the type of splash Rihanna is used to creating whenever she drops new music.

Months after that single came and went, one of Rihanna’s oldest tracks — which is approaching its twentieth birthday — returns to multiple Billboard charts and even debuts on one list, helping her score another career win.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Debuts as a Dance Bestseller

“Breakin’ Dishes” debuts on this week’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart. Rihanna’s cut arrives at No. 14, in second-to-last place, on Billboard’s tally of the bestselling dance tracks in the United States.

Rihanna’s Twelfth Hit

Throughout her career, Rihanna has now placed a dozen tunes onto the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. “Breakin’ Dishes” is matched with “SOS” as her lowest-peaking cuts, as both stalled at No. 14. A big difference between the two is that while “Breakin’ Dishes” only lands on the list for the first time, “SOS” has spent 41 frames on the genre-specific roster, and yet it has never climbed above its No. 14 high point.

“This Is What You Came For,” “Where Have You Been” and “Friend of Mine”

Included among Rihanna’s 12 wins are 10 top 10 smashes and a trio of No. 1s. She has led the charge with “This Is What You Came For” alongside Calvin Harris, “Where Have You Been,” and even with “Friend of Mine.” That soundtrack cut spent just one turn on the list in late May, in first place, and then vanished.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Becomes a Global Smash Again

As “Breakin’ Dishes” debuts on the dance ranking, the track also finds its way back to both of Billboard’s worldwide songs tallies. “Breakin’ Dishes” reenters the Billboard Global 200 at No. 153 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. — which excludes American sales and streaming data — at No. 193.

Good Girl Gone Bad Rises and Returns

“Breakin’ Dishes” has been a fan favorite from Rihanna’s album Good Girl Gone Bad since it arrived in 2007, but the superstar never pushed it as a proper single. The track went viral earlier this year and has been rising and falling onto and off of charts in a number of nations ever since. As streams and sales of “Breakin’ Dishes” improve again, Good Girl Gone Bad lifts considerably on two Billboard rankings and even returns to the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at No. 40.