Rihanna Charts Her Second New Hit Of 2025 — Despite Cries For More Music From Fans

Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes” debuts at No. 40 on the Official Singles chart and becomes her twentieth hit on the U.K. Streaming Songs list. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 24: Rihanna attends the “Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes” was never released as a single when it arrived on Good Girl Gone Bad back in 2007. Nearly two decades later, the fan favorite is finally enjoying a proper chart run. After months of going viral and bouncing around on various tallies, the track makes its debut on multiple rankings in the United Kingdom this frame.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Debuts

“Breakin’ Dishes” opens at No. 40 on the Official Singles chart. The track gives Rihanna another top 40 win on the U.K.’s main tally of the most consumed songs in the nation. The years-old cut marks her first new entry inside that region since “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever peaked at No. 3 in 2022.

Rihanna’s Second New Hit of 2025

While much of the conversation around the singer has been about her lack of new music, “Breakin’ Dishes” is actually Rihanna’s second debut on the Official Singles chart this year. Earlier in 2025, “Friend of Mine,” which she wrote and recorded for the Smurfs movie, launched at No. 72, though it disappeared quickly.

A Streaming Win and a Milestone Hit

On the Official Streaming chart, “Breakin’ Dishes” debuts at No. 89. The arrival is notable as it’s Rihanna’s milestone twentieth appearance on the tally. Her last entry on the streaming-only list came in January 2024, when “Love The Way You Lie” with Eminem briefly hit No. 100, long after its initial run on other rosters.

New Peak on the Hip-Hop and R&B Singles Chart

“Breakin’ Dishes” improves on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart at the same time it opens on several other lists. This frame, Rihanna’s tune climbs from No. 11 to a new high of No. 7. It has now spent 18 weeks on the ranking, and as it surges, the composition becomes Rihanna’s forty-first top 10 hit.

Other Rihanna Classics Rise

In addition to “Breakin’ Dishes,” several of Rihanna’s biggest smashes continue to perform well on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles list. “Don’t Stop The Music” lifts to No. 26, “S&M” climbs to No. 27, “Stay” with Mikky Ekko moves to No. 29, and “Love The Way You Lie” with Eminem advances to No. 30. Each of these tracks has previously peaked inside the top two on the genre-focused roster.