Rihanna Charts Several New Top 10s As Fans Return To An Older Song

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:52
Threshold
T$0.01623+2.59%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2101-15.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018638+11.02%
Everscale
EVER$0.01296-7.88%

Rihanna’s 2007 album cut “Breakin’ Dishes” hits No. 6 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart and debuts at No. 7 on the Dance Streaming Songs list. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

WireImage,

Rihanna’s catalog is filled with hit singles, as she is one of the most successful artists of all time when it comes to charting songs in America. With so many massive blockbusters, it’s easy to forget some of her album cuts that were never promoted as singles. One of those tracks, “Breakin’ Dishes,” became a viral sensation months ago and managed to reach a number of charts for the first time, including some that didn’t exist nearly 20 years ago when it was first released.

Ever since “Breakin’ Dishes” went viral, the tune has risen and fallen in popularity, and this frame is a big one for the fan-favorite. Rihanna scores several new top 10 hits on Billboard rankings with the years-old cut — and she does so in different ways.

“Breakin’ Dishes” Rockets Into the Top 10

Last week, “Breakin’ Dishes” debuted on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart at No. 14. The list of the bestselling dance tracks in the country only features 15 spaces, and it barely made it onto the tally. This frame, it rockets to No. 6, entering the top 10 for the first time.

Rihanna Adds Another Top 10 to Her Sales Record

Rihanna earns her eleventh top 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales tally. Three of those cuts have gone all the way to No. 1, including “This Is What You Came For” with Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, “Where Have You Been,” and “Friend of Mine,” earlier this year. Just one tune — “SOS” — fell short of the highest tier, peaking at No. 14.

A New Entry on Dance Streaming Songs

“Breakin’ Dishes” also finds success on another chart this frame, as the cut is new to the top 10 on the Dance Streaming Songs ranking, though not by climbing into the region. Instead, Rihanna’s years-old release debuts at No. 7.

Rihanna Scores a Milestone Win

The arrival of “Breakin’ Dishes” gives Rihanna her milestone tenth appearance on the Dance Streaming Songs tally and her ninth top 10. It also stands as the third-highest debut of the week, following Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” at No. 3 and Stray Kids’ “Ceremony” at No. 5.

A Long-Overlooked Album Cut Gets Its Moment

Rihanna first released “Breakin’ Dishes” in 2007, and it was included on Good Girl Gone Bad but was never pushed as a single. That collection produced smashes like “Umbrella,” “Shut Up and Drive,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and “Rehab,” so at the time, “Breakin’ Dishes” was overlooked. Now, more than 15 years later, it’s finally earning its moment in the spotlight.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/rihanna-charts-several-new-top-10s-as-fans-return-to-an-older-song/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0231+1.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.01315-7.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033-0.19%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Binance will launch TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and start an airdrop activity; Genesis sued its parent company DCG to recover more than US$1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internal transfers during its insolvency; JPMorgan Chase CEO: Customers will be allowed to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it.
Union
U$0.0106-9.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09923-1.77%
TOKYO GAMES TOKEN
TGT$0.003189+1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/20 18:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week