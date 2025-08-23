RIKEN Collaborates with Fujitsu and NVIDIA for Next-Gen Supercomputer FugakuNEXT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:47
Iris Coleman
Aug 22, 2025 09:39

RIKEN partners with Fujitsu and NVIDIA to develop FugakuNEXT, a cutting-edge supercomputer to enhance Japan’s scientific research and innovation capabilities.





Japan’s prominent research institute, RIKEN, has announced a collaboration with technology giants Fujitsu and NVIDIA to develop FugakuNEXT, a state-of-the-art supercomputer. This initiative is not merely focused on speed but is aimed at addressing Japan’s crucial scientific challenges, according to a report from NVIDIA.

Collaboration for Advanced Computing

The FugakuNEXT International Initiative Launch Ceremony, held in Tokyo on August 22, 2025, marked the beginning of this ambitious project. RIKEN President Makoto Gonokami and Satoshi Matsuoka, Director of the RIKEN Center for Computational Science, highlighted the project’s significance in enhancing Japan’s research capabilities. Fujitsu’s Chief Technology Officer, Vivek Mahajan, and NVIDIA’s Vice President of Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing, Ian Buck, were also present to discuss the collaborative effort.

Innovative Design and Capabilities

FugakuNEXT is designed to be a hybrid AI-HPC system, seamlessly integrating simulation and AI workloads. It will feature FUJITSU-MONAKA-X CPUs, which will be paired with NVIDIA technologies using NVLink Fusion, a new silicon that allows high-bandwidth connections between the CPUs and NVIDIA’s architecture. This design ensures the system’s speed, scalability, and efficiency.

Applications and Impact

The supercomputer will support diverse applications, including scientific research, manufacturing, and earth systems modeling. It will accelerate simulations with surrogate models and physics-informed neural networks, enable AI-driven design in manufacturing, and aid in disaster preparedness and prediction.

RIKEN, Fujitsu, and NVIDIA will work together on software advancements, including tools for mixed-precision computing and performance optimization. The project is supported by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), and will serve universities, government agencies, and industry partners across the nation.

FugakuNEXT represents a strategic investment in Japan’s future, emphasizing sovereign infrastructure, global collaboration, and a commitment to maintaining scientific leadership. The innovations developed through this project are expected to become blueprints for global research and enterprise applications.

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/riken-fujitsu-nvidia-fugakunext-supercomputer

