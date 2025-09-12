Ringo Starr Says He’s Finished With His New Album

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:59
Threshold
T$0.01659+0.91%
Sugar Boy
SUGAR$0.000434+0.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2365-0.12%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1659+3.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015959-4.73%

Ringo Starr confirms he’s finished work on a new country album with producer T Bone Burnett, due in 2026, as he rehearses in Milwaukee with his All-Starr Band. British musician Ringo Starr poses during his annual “Peace And Love” birthday celebration, in Beverly Hills, California, on July 7, 2025. On his birthday each year, Starr’s global campaign encourages people around the world to promote peace and love. The Beatles drummer turns 85 today. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Ringo Starr has been leaning into country lately, and he’s sticking with the style for another era. The Beatles drummer pivoted to the genre with his 2025 full-length Look Up, and after hinting that he wanted to keep going in that direction, he’s already wrapped another collection.

Ringo Starr Reveals New Album

The musician’s new set – which doesn’t have a title yet – is slated for release at some point in 2026. Starr revealed the status of the project during a press conference at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater, the venue he’s been using as a rehearsal base with his All-Starr Band. The announcement comes just as the group is about to hit the road again, with an American tour that kicks off September 10 in Chicago.

Look Up

As with Look Up, Starr has re-teamed with producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett. “I’ve just finished my part in another country album,” he confirmed, before distilling his excitement into one line: “I love country music.” Burnett handled much of the writing once again, as he did on Look Up, while Starr co-wrote two cuts with longtime studio partner Bruce Sugar.

Ringo Starr Covers Carl Perkins – Again

Fans can also expect at least one nod to Starr’s musical past on the forthcoming album. “We do a cover of a Carl Perkins song, because T Bone sort of likes the idea that my first recordings with The Beatles were Carl Perkins songs. I love Carl Perkins,” he explained. For Beatles fans, that’s a callback to the early 1960s, when Starr sang lead on “Matchbox” and “Honey Don’t” as part of the band’s Perkins tributes.

Ringo Starr’s First Country Album

Look Up was released on January 10, 2025, and marked Starr’s first full-length set in years, though he had shared several EPs in between projects. The album produced the singles “Time on My Hands,” “Thankful,” and the title tune.

The album performed modestly in the United States, peaking at No. 147 on the Billboard 200 but rising as high as No. 30 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums list. In the United Kingdom, it fared even better, even going so far as to hit No. 1 on the nation’s Official Country Artists Albums ranking.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/ringo-starr-says-hes-finished-with-his-new-album/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015963-4.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Partager
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0592+2.18%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24209+2.98%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.36%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,013.48+1.86%
MANTRA
OM$0.2174+0.13%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06