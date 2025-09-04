Riot Adds 22 BTC to Treasury, Sells $51.8M Worth in August

That figure is up 48% from the same month in 2024 but slightly below July’s 484 BTC. Daily production averaged 15.4 BTC, compared with 15.6 BTC in July.

Treasury and Sales Activity

Riot added 22 BTC to its holdings, finishing the month with 19,309 BTC in reserve. At the same time, it sold 450 BTC, generating $51.8 million in net proceeds.

The company’s deployed hashrate increased to 36.4 EH/s, with an average operating rate of 31.4 EH/s. Fleet efficiency stood at 21.0 J/TH.

Power Credits Boost Margins

Riot continues to benefit from its grid-responsive strategy in Texas and Kentucky. Power credits totaled $16.1 million in August, nearly 150% higher than a year earlier, with demand response programs adding another $0.9 million. These incentives helped keep Riot’s all-in power cost steady at 2.6 cents per kWh — 7% below July levels.

With expanded compute capacity and favorable power economics, Riot is leaning further into its dual approach of scaling hashrate while leveraging energy market participation to protect margins.

