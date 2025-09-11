RIPCharlieKirk Soars 53,000% and More Meme Coins Follow

The tragic death of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at Utah Valley University has sent shockwaves. Not only political, but the crypto market has also reacted to the incident, as a wave of Kirk-inspired meme coins were launched in the market, labelled as a movement of justice, while others call it unethical. One such token, RIPCharlieKirk, soared 53,000, and others also grew, but there are significant concerns about their long-term performance.

Charlie Kirk Inspire Meme Coins Flood Into Crypto

As the death of Charlie Kirk gained widespread media coverage and public grief, people jumped to launch meme coins with mottos to gain justice, and some for profit. Within hours of the news, multiple Kirk-inspired tokens were launched in the market across multiple platforms.

In this one, RIPCharlieKirk token gained wide attention, surging 53,000% in just an hour, pushing its market cap to $5 million. Although the surge did not last long, and the token’s worth has crashed, it is still trending in the market.

Others like JusticeforCharlie token climbed over 32,000%, gaining a $7 million market cap. However, the decline from the peak remains the same.

Dozens of copycats of the same tokens also launched, but had far more volatility and resulted in pump and dumps. Notably, most of these Kirk tokens were largely speculative. They did not have any development team, roadmaps, or utility, signaling that their core purpose was to benefit from the hype.

Source: DexScreener, Charlie Kirk Inspired Meme Coins

Early buyers also benefited greatly, but others were impacted badly as the profit-taking led to sharp pullbacks. Experts noted a similar pattern with other political-themed meme coins, including Donald Trump-themed coins, whose price often soars before collapsing.

Ethical and Community Response to Charlie Kirk Meme Coins

Meme coins are built on trends, but not all are moral. An immoral tag is added to these meme coins built on the name of Charlie Kirk. Critics labelled them immoral and despicable, exploiting the grief and sentiments of the public for profit.

However, some see it as a movement for justice or a tribute to the deceased. There’s a bigger discussion around these token launches since Kirk was an outspoken crypto supporter. He had actively advocated for a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and saw BTC as a safe-haven asset.

His death has removed one of the most crypto-supportive individuals, and people hope to get justice soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Kirk’s death/ murder sparked widespread grief and media attention, resulting in people launching meme coins for various reasons, including tribute, justice, or purely for profit.

Most of these Kirk-inspired meme coins lack utility, roadmaps, and development teams.

The community is divided, as some view them as disrespectful and profit-driven, while others consider them a tribute and a call for justice.



