Ripple advances institutional finance strategy with lending and privacy tools

Par : PANews
2025/09/22 22:12
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Blockworks. In its roadmap released on Monday, Ripple stated that it is accelerating its institutional finance strategy, rolling out a series of compliance and credit tools while preparing to launch a native lending protocol later this year. Currently, three compliance features—credentials, deep freezes, and simulations—are already live. Credentials link to decentralized identities, helping issuers verify user attributes; deep freezes prevent the transfer of funds from sanctioned accounts; and simulations allow developers to test transactions without recording them, expanding the compliance toolkit.

The upcoming lending protocol will introduce pooled lending and insured credit, enabling institutions to obtain low-cost, compliant loans and offering profit opportunities to smaller investors. The XRPL community will also develop zero-knowledge proofs in the future, and a confidential multi-purpose token, launched in early 2026, will enable collateral management without disclosing sensitive data. This roadmap demonstrates Ripple's ambition to establish XRPL as a leading blockchain for institutional finance. Its institutional adoption hinges on its ability to balance regulatory compliance with secure scalability.

